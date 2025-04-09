The Minnesota Timberwolves have to pick themselves up off the ground and out of the play-in after a historic collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. For three quarters, it was pure bliss for Timberwolves fans. Then, it all came tumbling down in the fourth quarter.

With 10:00 remaining the Timberwolves led the Bucks by 24 and had a 99.9 percent win probability. In the final 10 minutes, the Bucks found a spark after Giannis Antetokounmpo checked into the game and ignited a 39-8 run, leading to an unlikely victory on their home floor.

Timberwolves' rocky year reaches its nadir

The loss stings at the moment and dropped the Timberwolves out of a tie in the standings with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers. At 46-33 through 79 games, the Timberwolves are now firmly entrenched in the play-in tournament.

It was an inexplicable loss considering the Bucks welcomed a rusty Bobby Portis back after a 25-game absence and Damian Lillard has missed the final weeks of Milwaukee’s regular season due to a bout with deep vein thrombosis. Anthony Edwards might envision himself making a clutch play in the final moments of an NBA Finals someday, but on Tuesday night he was helpless.

Nobody was more apoplectic than Timberwolves fans who have endured a rocky season.

“Chris Finch watching this happen, expressionless and without any answers, on the day Mike Malone became available for the 2025-26 season. Huh,” one shared on X.

The Timberwolves to me every I start to believe: pic.twitter.com/GpvWL2tYuv https://t.co/8VVSsXMhZT — Nate (@Tallsdurf) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

From another X user: “can’t think of a better example of the 24-25 Timberwolves than three quarters of incredible hoops that will have you thinking they’re a contender…followed by the dumbest 12 minutes of basketball you’ll ever watch that will have you questioning if they’ve played the sport before”

“I will never forgive you Minnesota Timberwolves,” a different post read.

my 401k this month pic.twitter.com/AcrDwzjgT4 — The Artist formerly known as /r/Timberwolves (@BalloftheWild) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

A year ago, Minnesota was one of the Western Conference’s steadiest teams from beginning to end. This season, they’ve experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Ironically, in February, the Timberwolves were on the other end of a dramatic fourth-quarter swing when they ended regulation against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a 16-0 run in the final 3:41.

The clarion call to fire Chris Finch has also begun. While that may subside after emotions settle down, it doesn’t help that they’ve accumulated more clutch losses than any team in the league this season. The sudden availability of Michael Malone, who Timberwolves president Tim Connelly hired in Denver only exacerbates the tension. Everyone associated with the Timberwolves will be catching strays from fans while they try to live down this collapse.