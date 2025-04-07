Although Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a slight breakout for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 season, he's on another surge this season.

He's played in 78 games and started in only ten of them. While the statistics don't scream “amazing”, his impact is being felt across the board. Teammates like Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid have been supportive of Alexander-Walker.

So is NBA insider Tim Bontemps. He explained on The Hoop Collective Podcast why the Timberwolves guard is worthy of winning the award.

“Naz Reid who won it last year will probably get some votes again, but it’s his teammate to me, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who I think is going to be very high on my ballot. Nickeil has had a fantastic year for the Wolves. A really good two-way player, guards multiple positions, really good shooter, and can handle the ball.

“Mike Conley has been in and out of the lineup with some injuries, he’s stepped in and handled Point Guard duties a bunch. We saw him hit those huge free throws the other day when he got fouled at the end of the game by Westbrook that crazy Wolves, Nuggets game. He’s just had an awesome year and I think he’s going to be pretty squarely in consideration for my ballot too.”

Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be the Most Improved

With the competition this season, Alexander-Walker's chances are slimmer than usual. Guys like Cade Cunningham make it more difficult. Regardless of that, the Timberwolves guard has been essential for their wins.

His defense, versatility, and knack for the big moment are unmatched. As Bontemps pointed out, Alexander-Walker hit key free throws to secure a much-needed win.

After all, Edwards said that Alexander-Walker was the Timberwolves MVP of their double-overtime game.

Even though Minnesota sits at 46-32, they are seventh in the Western Conference. If the season were to end as of writing this, they would be fighting for a play-in spot.

They have some serious competition for that spot. Despite their record, it goes to show how tough the West truly is. At the end of the day though, the Most Improved Player might show why that's the case in this final stretch.

Every game matters and the Timberwolves will need every person to step up. Luckily for them, they already have Alexander-Walker to do so.

Whether coming off of the bench or starting, he's proven to be more than capable of the big moment.