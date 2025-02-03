The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-22) have listed star guard Anthony Edwards as questionable for Monday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings (24-24) due to an undisclosed illness. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center as Minnesota looks to rebound following a disappointing loss.

Edwards’ absence was felt in the Timberwolves’ last outing, a 105-103 defeat to the Washington Wizards. The loss snapped Washington’s 16-game losing streak and marked a frustrating start to Minnesota’s five-game homestand. Despite facing the league-worst Wizards (7-41), the Timberwolves struggled offensively without their leading scorer.

Prior to missing the game, Edwards played a key role in Minnesota’s 138-113 blowout win over the Utah Jazz, where he put up a dominant stat line of 36 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and three blocks. He shot 12-for-18 from the field and 6-for-9 from three, leading the team to its fifth straight victory before that streak came to an abrupt halt against Washington.

Anthony Edwards’ injury status vs. Kings

Edwards’ availability against Sacramento remains uncertain, and his status will likely be determined closer to tip-off. The 23-year-old guard has been a crucial factor in Minnesota’s success this season, averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.3% from three across 48 games.

His impact was especially evident during the Timberwolves’ recent five-game winning streak. Over that stretch, Edwards averaged 29.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 49% from the field and 37.2% from three. His absence in the loss to Washington highlighted his importance on both ends of the floor, as the Timberwolves lacked their usual offensive firepower.

Timberwolves vs. Kings: key matchup changes

Minnesota holds a 2-1 record against Sacramento this season, but their last meeting ended in a 115-104 loss in late November. The Kings, however, enter Monday’s matchup with a significantly different roster following a major trade.

Sacramento traded star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that saw them acquire Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. Fox had been the Kings' leading scorer this season, and his departure will shift Sacramento’s offensive approach moving forward.

Edwards’ final injury status will be closely monitored leading up to tip-off as Minnesota looks to regain momentum in a highly competitive Western Conference playoff race.