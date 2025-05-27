With the Minnesota Timberwolves facing a 3–1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals, Jaden McDaniels is emphasizing urgency, physicality, and mental toughness ahead of Game 5. The series now shifts back to Oklahoma City, where the Timberwolves must clean up the costly mistakes that doomed them in Game 4.

In Monday’s narrow 128–126 loss, Minnesota turned the ball over 23 times and allowed 19 offensive rebounds. The Thunder converted those into 24 second-chance points and 22 points off turnovers, which overshadowed the Timberwolves’ 51 percent shooting and 44 percent from three-point range.

McDaniels addressed reporters postgame and was direct about the need to start strong on the road, as posted by Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We just got to be ready to play,” McDaniels said. “At home they start super well, so we got to withstand their little run at the beginning but we just got to come to play, be tougher and play stronger.”

The Timberwolves' offensive execution wasn’t the issue — they had 30 assists on 43 made field goals. But losing the possession battle by double digits was too much to overcome, especially with Minnesota’s top players struggling. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combined for just 21 points on 20 shots, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams erupted for 74 points for the Thunder.

Now, with Game 5 looming, McDaniels underlined the stakes and the mentality needed to keep the season alive.

“I mean it’s win or go home,” he added. “You got to come to play or the season is over.”

For the Timberwolves to keep their season alive, they’ll need to play with the desperation of a team on the brink. McDaniels’ mindset reflects the moment — and could be the spark Minnesota needs to bring the series back to Target Center.

Above all, Game 5 is a mental test. The Timberwolves have shown they can compete with the best in the league. Now it comes down to execution under pressure. The margin for error is gone — it’s win or go home.