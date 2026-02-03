Monday night isn't exactly going according to plan for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After handily taking care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 131-114, the Timberwolves had plenty of confidence that they could do it again on Monday in another game against the Grizzlies on the road. Alas, the Grizzlies have seemed to learn from their past mistakes, as they are holding a 16-point lead at the time of writing.

Nonetheless, the game isn't over until the game clock hits triple zeroes. This Timberwolves team is not going to let up, not until the final buzzer. Fighting an uphill climb all game long, Minnesota will need more momentum-swinging plays like the one Jaden McDaniels had in the middle of the second quarter.

McDaniels, after the Timberwolves held the Grizzlies to a rare miss on the night, went out in transition and received the ball from Bones Hyland. Having built a huge head of steam going to the basket, McDaniels went up for a thunderous one handed jam right over a late contest from GG Jackson, prompting some groans from the fans in attendance at FedExForum.

Jaden McDaniels throws it down with AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/DrOySW5WcS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2026

Timberwolves endure rough night on the road vs. the Grizzlies

The Timberwolves can be an enigmatic team on occasion, as they can go toe to toe with the best teams in the NBA, as evidenced by their recent victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then they can struggle against sub-.500 teams like the Grizzlies.

Alas, there are nights where it's simply difficult to overcome certain mathematical deficits. For starters, the Grizzlies have made more three-pointers and free throws than the Timberwolves have, and they have been more efficient from the field despite having more shot attempts than Minnesota.

There really are no giveaway games in the Western Conference, and the Timberwolves can attest to that firsthand.