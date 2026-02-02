With the NBA trade deadline only a couple of days away now, one of the biggest questions is what the Milwaukee Bucks will decide to do regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future. There’s no question that several teams are interested in the Bucks’ star even as he recovers from a calf injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly a dark horse team for a Giannis trade, if Jaden McDaniels became available, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

During a recent episode of Clutch Scoops, Siegel laid out a scenario where the Timberwolves could all of a sudden push themselves to the forefront of a potential Giannis trade by Thursday’s trade deadline.

“They seem like the sneaky team in the Giannis race. And that’s because, Jaden McDaniels, if they suddenly made him available, you could probably fetch three, maybe even four first-round picks for him,” Siegel reported. “Maybe there is a Mikal Bridges-type trade to be had for Jaden McDaniels. And if that does happen, all of a sudden the Timberwolves have the assets to make this trade happen before Thursday.”

Article Continues Below

There’s no doubt that McDaniels would draw heavy interest around the league in a potential trade, but so far, there have been zero indications that the Timberwolves would make him available. If they did, they likely could fetch a return package that would interest the Bucks when it comes to moving Giannis.

McDaniels has emerged as one of the NBA’s top defensive players, and he is a strong scoring option as well. This season, he has appeared in 48 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 44.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line, and 84.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.