The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-126, and they are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals. They trailed for most of the game, and they were really never able to take control. It was another down performance from Julius Randle, who finished the game with five points and shot 1-for-7 from the field.

Similar to Game 2, Randle could not get anything going on the offensive end, and it doomed the Timberwolves when they needed one of their star players to step up. After Game 4, Randle admitted that he needed to find a way to get involved.

“I think it was just a lot of me just spectating,” Randle said via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. “I’ve got to figure out a way to get myself involved in actions.”

Luckily for the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels and the bench played at a high level, which was a big reason why they stayed in the game. If Randle had given the Timberwolves a little more, there's a good chance that they could have walked away with the win and tied the series 2-2.

Now, the Timberwolves are staring at a 3-1 deficit, and it's win-or-go-home for them as they head back to Oklahoma City.

Julius Randle must play better for the Timberwolves

As the Timberwolves look to extend their playoff lives, Randle knows that he has to play better in order for them to win. In Game 2, head coach Chris Finch sat him for most of the second half because of his play, and in Game 4, he didn't play down the stretch of a close game.

“I’ve got to figure out a way to get myself in position to be more aggressive, rather than just standing, spectating or trying to crash the glass,” Randle said. “Or I can just find other little things to do.”

Not only did Randle not have the best game, but Anthony Edwards also struggled to get much offense going. Despite his shooting numbers and only scoring 16 points, Edwards didn't think he had a bad night.

“I made the right play all night so I don't really look at it like I struggled,” Edwards said. “I didn't get enough shots to say I struggled. I didn't struggle at all.”

The Timberwolves are going to have to go into a hostile environment in Game 5 and try to get a win to extend their series, and Randle and Edwards need to show up.