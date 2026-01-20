Julius Randle showcased his full support for Anthony Edwards after his Minnesota Timberwolves co-star was unable to make the cut for the Western Conference's All-Star starters.

The NBA revealed the starters for next month's festivities on Monday afternoon. When it came to the West's lineup, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic led the fan vote. Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama rounded out the top five players in the voting process.

This meant that Edwards didn't make the cut for the lineup, remaining in the mix for the reserves. The NBA will announce the names who make the bench units on Feb. 1.

Randle didn't take long to react to the news on social media. What he wrote in his post showed how supportive he is of his star teammate.

“AE5 a starter everyday of the week stop playing! Put his name in that MVP convo too. Did yall witness last game 🤯🤯,” Randle wrote.

What lies ahead for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will have their representation in NBA All-Star Week. Anthony Edwards will have his place in the events, having played at an incredible level throughout the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Edwards is enjoying a career year as he progresses through his sixth season in the league. He is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game throughout 34 appearances so far. He is shooting 50.4% from the field, including 41.8% from beyond the arc, and 78.8% from the free-throw line. The rising superstar would be on pace for his fourth consecutive All-Star selection, showing his consistency as one of the best players in the league.

Minnesota boasts a 27-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.