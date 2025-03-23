Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo gushed in a recent interview about his teammate Julius Randle’s importance to the team’s offense. Amidst the Timberwolves’ fight to clinch a playoff berth in the Western Conference, DiVincenzo revealed what makes Randle crucial to the team’s success in 2024-25.

DiVincenzo, who was included in the New York Knicks’ blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves, which led to acquiring Randle in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, explained Randle’s importance to his new team in an interview, per The Old Man and the Three’s X, formerly Twitter.

“When he’s himself, it makes everybody, I talk about that sense of calmness, but it also gives everybody a sense of confidence. Like, alright, Julius is going to get to his spot, and we’re going to get a wide-open shot, or Julius is going to get to his spot, and we’re going to go to the foul line,” DiVincenzo said. “There’s nobody that can guard him [Julius Randle] in the mid-post, and I really believe it. And when he’s getting downhill, he’s been making the right reads every single time, and that’s all you can ask from him.”

Despite harsh criticism of Randle’s overall impact, DiVincenzo spoke to Randle’s value.

“You’re not going to be perfect throughout the whole game. No one’s perfect throughout the whole game,” DiVincenzo added. “And he’s pushing that envelope of making this right decision every single time. It’s what we need as a team, and I think that’s [when] Ant’s going to be Ant, and I think that’s what carries us is playing off of Julius.”

The Timberwolves, 41-31, are eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Donte DiVincenzo on Andre Iguodala’s work ethic with Warriors

During his time with the Warriors, Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo was influenced by Andre Iguodala’s work ethic.

DiVincenzo spoke about Iguodala’s impact, per Old Man and the Three’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Not everything is going to be smooth sailing throughout your career… to go to Golden State and you just learn that approach every day and watching Steph [Curry],” DiVincenzo said.

“People forget that Andre Iguodala was there and like watching him every day – I always joke with him like 60 years old being in the gym like he’s the first one there and the last one to leave all the time. He always had a positive mindset no matter like he wasn’t playing, but when he did play he was ready.”

Timberwolves will face the Pacers on Monday.