A month ago, Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle was deemed their X-Factor. The player who would be counted on to contribute when needed.

Nobody knows that better at this point than LeBron James.

Throughout the first-round playoff series between the Wolves and Lakers, Randle was matched up against James. Randle is having quite an effect guarding the NBA's all-time leading scorer, per Micah Adams of Sporting News.

Randle has spent a total of 17:48 minutes guarding James, in which James scored only 9 points, dished out a single assist, and was only brought to the free throw line once.

Give Julius Randle his flowers. Time spent guarding LeBron in Games 3+4

Randle — 17:48

All others — 16:14 LeBron when matched up vs. Randle

Points — 9

Assists — 1

Shooting fouls drawn — 1 LeBron when matched up vs. anyone else

Points — 56

Assists — 10

Shooting fouls drawn — 10

Randle's defensive versality has forced James into difficult situations. He has the size and strength to match James and derail him from driving to the basket with his usual brute force.

Thus, Randle has made it almost impossible for James to create opportunities for others and having to rely on playing one-on-one.

Randle scored 25 points and dished out 8 assists in Game 4 on Sunday as the Timberwolves won 116-113. Thus, the Timberwolves took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lakers.

If the Timberwolves are to come away victorious in Game 5 on Wednesday, Randle will be a major reason.

Julius Randle is a complete player

Randle is a key factor for the Timberwolves as a dynamic scorer and effective rebounder. He is a 3-time NBA All-Star and was the 2020-2021 Most Improved Player.

Randle can score both inside and outside. In the paint, he is known for take advantage of mismatches.

He can also create opportunities for others with assists, garner steals, and be known to block a few shots here and there. Randle is also a strong rebounder, who averages at least 7 rebounds per game.

All that combined with his defensive stranglehold on LeBron James seems to further cement his status as the Timberwolves X-Factor.