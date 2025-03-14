The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to six games with a dominant 115-95 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena Wednesday night. Julius Randle’s impact continues to be felt, as the Wolves are 11-0 in the most recent 11 games he has played in, showing he’s the missing piece they needed.

Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for 54 points, marking the fifth time this season they’ve each hit 25 points, with the Timberwolves winning each of those games. Edwards was on fire, leading the way with 29 points, while Randle balled out with 25, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Randle’s presence was felt all over the floor, whether creating opportunities for teammates or driving hard to the basket. “He’s been such a great playmaker for us,” Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said. “He has the ability to go get a bucket whenever we give him the ball. I didn’t expect him to start the fourth with Jokić—normally he comes out. He really took it to the basket and put a lot of pressure on him.”

The Timberwolves’ bench also stepped up big, outscoring Denver’s second unit 26-14 and providing crucial depth all night long.

“The guys were super locked in on the game plan, did a great job,” Finch said. “I really like how we fought.”

Though the Timberwolves’ offense started off wild according to Finch, their adjustments and ability to find solutions in the second half proved pivotal. “Real proud of the guys, they’ve been playing focused basketball.” Finch expressed, reflecting on their performance.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle leading the Timberwolves

With Edwards and Randle drawing defensive attention, the Timberwolves aren’t fazed, as they have a deep roster of players ready to step up. “We both attract a lot of gravity on the court,” Randle said. “A lot of people are trying to stop us. The big thing is we trust our teammates more, guys are stepping up, making big plays—everybody across the board locking in every single play.”

Minnesota dominated the boards, an area that was a struggle early in the season but has now turned into one of their strengths. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

“We didn’t start the season with that kind of intensity on the glass, but it’s been huge for us,” Finch said.

Defensively, Gobert made Nikola Jokic work hard for his points. “He really made Joker work for everything tonight,” Finch said. Despite Jokic’s 34 points and eight rebounds, Denver struggled to get into rhythm, shooting just 40.4% from the field and never leading during the game.

Finch also praised Edwards' growth in reading defenses. “In the past, he would’ve fought that coverage a bit. He’s now accepting it and making all the right plays—he’s been tremendous at it.”

Minnesota’s defensive flexibility was on display, with Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and others contributing significantly. “We’re spoiled for choice there, particularly with Nickeil, Jaylen, and Donte. Everybody has a strength, so we try to mix it up. We try not to give anyone the same guy all the time,” Finch said. “Their starting unit is probably the most cohesive and complementary in the league.”

Randle’s seamless adaptation to his new role has been key. “Every night we're trusting each other… we're showing killer instinct,” he said.

The Timberwolves' dominant win over the defending champions proves they’re a threat in the Western Conference. With Randle’s rising confidence and the team’s chemistry at an all-time high, Minnesota, now with the longest win streak in the West, is looking to keep their momentum going.