The Minnesota Timberwolves have missed Julius Randle for a few games due to an injury he suffered in their game against the Utah Jazz. They may be without him for a longer period of time after providing an update via the team's website.

“An MRI taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Randle revealed a right adductor strain and was confirmed via second opinion by Dr. Benjamin Domb of American Hip Institute. Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available,” the statement read.

With the Timberwolves having an up-and-down season already, having Randle miss the next two weeks or more could affect them.

Julius Randle suffers right adductor strain

Julius Randle had been the clear No. 2 option for the Timberwolves this season, and with him going down, that means the rest of the team will have to step up. The Timberwolves have not been the dominant team they were last season, and it's been because of chemistry and injuries. Both Donte DiVincenzo and Randle are now out, and they were both traded to the team in the offseason for Karl-Anthony Towns.

If the Timberwolves want any chance of getting back to the team they once were, it's going to start with them getting healthy, and Randle is the key part to that. He's been helping Anthony Edwards out a lot in terms of carrying the load on offense, and he's going to have to continue to do that. For now, the pressure will be on Edwards to perform at a high level, and that's nothing he's afraid of, but there's no doubt that he can do it alone.

With Randle being re-evaluated in two weeks, that doesn't particularly mean that he will be back that soon, but the hope is he can return as soon as possible.