The Minnesota Timberwolves provided a Donte DiVincenzo injury update on Friday.

“While seeking a second opinion, DiVincenzo was evaluated by Dr. J. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics for a stress fluoroscopy of the left great toe per the recommendation of Dr. Richard Ferkel at Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Robert Anderson at OrthoCarolina,” the update reads. “The exam showed a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament, not requiring surgery. DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”

Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo remains out with toe injury

The Timberwolves guard is battling a toe injury. According to the update, he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. DiVincenzo is reportedly able to avoid surgery, so he could return sooner rather than later. Still, he will miss at least the next few weeks.

Minnesota will try to continue climbing the standings in the Western Conference despite DiVincenzo's injury absence.

DiVincenzo was previously dealing with trade rumors. Although a deal could still come to fruition, DiVincenzo's injury adds a hurdle for a potential trade.

The guard is currently in his first season with the Timberwolves after getting traded from the New York Knicks during the offseason. He is averaging 11 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.

The Timberwolves are eighth in the Western Conference, as they currently hold a 23-21 record. Minnesota has not played up to their expectations but they are certainly still in the postseason conversation. They will be intriguing to monitor ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, however.

As for DiVincenzo's injury, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.