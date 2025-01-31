Following an uneven few months, the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-21) might be finding their footing in the Western Conference. They matched a season-best four-game winning streak with Wednesday's road victory versus the Phoenix Suns and surpassed it in Thursday's 138-113 win against the Utah Jazz (10-36). Though, as has been the case throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the team does not enjoy good fortune for a long period of time. Julius Randle is nursing an injury.

The three-time All-Star forward played only 10 minutes vs. the Jazz before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest with right groin soreness, per the Timberwolves public relations X account. Anthony Edwards held down the fort in Randle's absence, scoring at least 30 points for the third time in his last four game.

The face of the franchise, who hours before tip-off was named an All-Star for a third year in a row, scored 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and three blocks. It appears the counsel he sought from all-time great Michael Jordan is paying dividends. Edwards needs more on-court help, however.

Timberwolves need a healthy Julius Randle

Randle is arguably the only other consistently reliable offensive talent the Wolves have on their roster. The 30-year-old's production is considerably less than what he accomplished with the New York Knicks over the last few seasons, but his 19.1 points, 7.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game are definitely valuable. He finished with six points on 3-of-7 shooting in the squad's visit to Salt Lake City.

Ideally, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will have optimistic news to share regarding Randle's groin injury. The organization is depending on him to do what he can to ease the transition out of the Karl-Anthony Towns era. Although he is not expected to fill those big shoes, which roamed the Target Center for nine years, the 2021 All-NBA Second-Team selection and 2023 All-NBA Third-Teamer must make a sizable impact.

Obviously, he cannot meet that standard if he is injured. Minnesota can get by without Julius Randle in its next matchup if necessary, as it welcomes in the last-place Washington Wizards (6-40) on Saturday night. His presence figures to be crucial, though, if the Wolves wish to continue their ascent.