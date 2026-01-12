The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves locked in a close battle against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, putting up quite the spirited effort on the second night of a back-to-back. In the end, the Timberwolves managed to overcome a 19-point deficit en route to a 104-103 victory over the Spurs courtesy of a game-winning runner off the glass from Anthony Edwards.

All night long, it seemed as though the Spurs were just so athletically overwhelming for the Timberwolves to deal with. But Minnesota is one of the most physically-imposing teams in the NBA anyway, so they did not back down from the challenge. In particular, Julius Randle does not care one bit that Victor Wembanyama is a unique specimen who may not be of this world.

As caught on camera, the Timberwolves forward was sizing up Wembanyama — sending a message without even saying a single word.

Come crunch time, Randle imposed his presence on the glass, so he did more than just size up Wembanyama. He was a huge part of how the Timberwolves came back from 14 down to start the fourth period, and it's this fearlessness that makes him such an invaluable member of the Timberwolves roster. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Article Continues Below

Do Timberwolves need to make changes amid solid 2025-26 campaign?

The Timberwolves have not been shy about making their desire to bring in a point guard known. It's not a coincidence that they've been linked to a move for a floor general on the trade market.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves have been doing just fine with their current roster, as their 26-14 record puts them at fourth place at present in the Western Conference standings. They might be better off waiting to make a move for a point guard come offseason time, as disrupting the roster in the middle of the season in a drastic manner may not be conducive to a more successful second half of the campaign.