The Minnesota Timberwolves had a big problem during Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, as a fan allegedly directed racial slurs at Draymond Green during the NBA Playoffs game.

A video recorded during the game shows Green going back and forth with a fan, and according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, security ejected the person from the game for saying the slurs.

The Timberwolves recently released a statement about the incident.

“During the fourth quarter of last night's game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green,” the statement read.

“A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.

“The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Of course, there is definitely no place in the league or anywhere for people to direct racial slurs at anyone, and it was appropriate for the Timberwolves to remove those fans. Apparently, this wasn't the first time during the series that Timberwolves fans directed inappropriate words to Warriors.

After Game 1, Jimmy Butler noted that the fans had to watch their mouth, as he didn't care that they booed him.

“It doesn't bother me,” Butler said. “People do have to watch their mouth. It’s cool with the boos and all that stuff, but calling people out their name, which I can hear.”

There have been several times throughout the past few years where security ejected fans from the game for what they've said to players, and it should continue to be that way.