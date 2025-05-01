The Timberwolves delivered a parting shot after sending the Lakers packing in Game 5 of the first round. Just hours after clinching the series, Minnesota’s official X account posted a throwback clip of the Lakers drafting Jaden McDaniels with the 28th pick in 2020. The caption? “Thank you, Lakers.” Subtle, sharp, and impossible to ignore.

McDaniels was picked 28th overall by the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he never suited up in purple and gold. On draft night, he was included in a trade that sent Dennis Schröder to the Lakers. McDaniels went to Oklahoma City, who then flipped him to Minnesota for Aleksej Pokusevski. At the time, it felt like a routine series of transactions. Now, it looks like one of the biggest missed opportunities in the Lakers’ recent history.

Throughout the series, McDaniels played with a chip on his shoulder. In Game 3, he erupted for a playoff career-high 30 points, helping Minnesota grab a crucial 116 to 104 win. He shot efficiently, defended multiple positions, and brought relentless energy on both ends of the floor. For the series, he averaged 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and made his presence felt in every game.

His contributions weren’t limited to stats. McDaniels was a constant disruptor on defense, switching onto LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and anyone else the Lakers threw at him. He hit timely shots, got in passing lanes, and set the tone with his physicality. Watching him dominate must have stung even more for Lakers fans who saw the Timberwolves' reminder of what could have been.

The social media post wasn’t just petty, it was poetic. It showcased how one forgotten draft-night decision can turn into a defining moment years later. While Schröder’s stint in Los Angeles had its bright spots, McDaniels is now an essential part of a playoff-contending team that just knocked the Lakers out.

As Minnesota advances to the Western Conference Semifinals, McDaniels’ story is only getting started. But for the Lakers, it may be a long summer of second-guessing a trade they can’t undo.