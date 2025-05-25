After taking two tough losses to start the series, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 in Game 3. It was a masterclass from the Timberwolves, as they were clicking on both sides of the ball, and the Thunder never had an answer for them. With their big win, they also set a franchise record for the most points in a playoff game.

Six players ended the game in double digits for the Timberwolves, and Anthony Edwards led the way with 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Off the bench, Terrence Shannon Jr. played some huge minutes and led the second unit with 15 points, as he finished with more points than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder should have expected a game like this from the Timberwolves, especially with the way they played in Games 1 and 2. Going into Game 4, the Timberwolves will have to keep their foot on the gas if they want to tie the series, but the Thunder should play better than they did.

Nonetheless, it was a big win for the Timberwolves, and they know what they need to do to make the series competitive again.

Timberwolves rout the Thunder in Game 3

Head coach Chris Finch was satisfied with how the team came out and played in Game 3, and shared their keys to success.

“Certainly, we were able to get out and play fast compared to the first two games in the series,” Finch said. “We got some turnovers and made some momentum plays early that got us going.”

One of the biggest adjustments was how they guarded Gilgeous-Alexander, who had his way with the Timberwolves in the first two games. In Game 3 he only scored 14 points and shot 4-for-13 from the field, and Finch shared what the difference was in this game.

“I mean, you know, like I said, we just were more aggressive everywhere,” Finch said. You know, I thought we were a little cleaner around him with, you know, didn't foul. You know, just our competitiveness was at an all time high. Like, you know, he was a phenomenal player, man. And he's not going to have too many nights like this. So we feel fortunate for that. And we'll move on to Monday.”

Not only did they do a good job on Gilegous-Alexander, but the rest of the team couldn't get into much of a rhythm either.