The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Toyota Center. Anthony Edwards is questionable on the team's injury report due to right hip soreness.

Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and playing status vs. the Rockets.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Rockets

Edwards has been battling a nagging hip ailment in recent weeks. The Timberwolves listed him as questionable for their final game before the All-Star break. He wound up playing, posting 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals during a 116-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Edwards sat out Sunday's All-Star game due to a groin injury. A questionable tag for Friday's Rockets matchup, albeit with hip soreness, indicates he's still experiencing discomfort in his lower body.

Edwards has put together another All-Star campaign this season, averaging a career-high 27.5 points on 44/42/84 shooting splits with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. However, the Timberwolves have struggled to replicate last season's success after moving on from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota is 3-3 over its last six games and sits seventh in the Western Conference standings at 31-25. Rudy Gobert (low back spasms) and Mike Conley (right index finger sprain) are also questionable for Friday's game.

The Rockets have lost seven of their last nine games, dropping them to fourth in the Western Conference standings at 34-21.

Fred VanVleet will miss Friday's game with a right ankle sprain. The veteran point guard has missed Houston's last seven games due to the injury. Ime Udoka's squad ranks 25th in offense during that span, averaging 106.4 points and 14.6 turnovers per game on 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 31.5 percent from three.