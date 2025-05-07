The Minnesota Timberwolves have formally submitted video evidence to the NBA office after expressing concerns over the physical treatment of Rudy Gobert during their 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch revealed the submission during a media availability on Wednesday, recorded by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Finch stated the team compiled clips showing what they believe to be excessive and uncalled fouling on Gobert during defensive rebounding situations.

“On defensive rebounding they do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing and tackling Rudy [Gobert]. That’s clear,” Finch said. “We sent a bunch of those clips in to the league [office]. In fact, I’m not sure [of] another player in the league with Rudy’s pedigree that is allowed to be physically beaten on the way he is. So, we got to address that one way or another.”

Chris Finch on the Warriors in Game 1: "They do a lot of fouling, holding, shoving, pushing and tackling Rudy [Gobert]." Finch said the Wolves have submitted clips to the league office to review the officiating and what was missed. pic.twitter.com/lMSltie2oq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2025

There were some funny reactions to the Finch quote. Notably from Kevon Looney.

“Not really. Last series I feel like was way worse than anything I did last game. It's the playoffs. I'm gonna grab and push until they call it,” Looney said, via John Dickinson of KNBR.

Other fans chimed in as well.

“Ik they not talking how Donte and Randle were playing football last round😂” wrote @TheLakeDown.

“Dawg yall were playing physical last round,” wrote @pbp_Rich.

“I saw like 3 elbows to the head last night from Rudy and Randle. He should shut up,” wrote @joeeyfetta.

Rudy Gobert anchors defense as Timberwolves question officiating ahead of Game 2 vs. Warriors

Gobert, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished Game 1 with nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 4-for-7 from the field. He played a key role in the Timberwolves' interior defense, but Finch’s comments highlight growing frustration with how officials are managing physical play in the post.

Minnesota held Golden State to under 100 points but struggled offensively, with no player scoring more than 23 points. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 42 minutes. The team shot just 39.5% from the field and committed 16 turnovers in the loss.

The Warriors were forced to adjust after losing Stephen Curry in the second quarter to a hamstring injury. Golden State relied on contributions from Buddy Hield, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III to take a 1-0 series lead. Curry has been diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain and has been ruled out for Game 2. The team announced he will be re-evaluated in one week, and the expectation is that he could miss multiple games in the series.

With the series shifting to Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Timberwolves will look to bounce back and even the series. Gobert’s interior presence and the team’s ability to generate second-chance opportunities could prove crucial, especially with Curry sidelined.

Finch’s comments and the team’s formal complaint signal the Timberwolves’ intention to pressure the league into closer scrutiny of Gobert’s matchups in the paint. Whether the league responds remains to be seen, but the physical tone of the series has already been established.