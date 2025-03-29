MINNEAPOLIS — The energy inside Target Center on Friday night was phenomenal, with fans on their feet as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ relentless defense returned. As Jaden McDaniels blocked Kevin Durant's signature turnaround jumper and Rudy Gobert soared through the air for his eighth powerful dunk of the evening, the Timberwolves sealed their 124-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns with a defensive showcase that had head coach Chris Finch proud.

“Our defensive intensity was back,” Finch said following the game. “More of a playoff urgency to what we were doing tonight.”

Right from the tip, the Timberwolves set the tone. Jaden McDaniels opened the scoring with a smooth three-pointer, igniting the crowd and signaling what was to come. Minnesota established control early, building a 27-21 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 57-45 by halftime.

McDaniels, who finished with 16 points and three rebounds, drew particular praise for his defensive assignment against Suns star Kevin Durant. In one standout moment, McDaniels swatted away Durant's traditionally unstoppable turnaround jumper in the lane.

“One of the few guys that can nearly match his length,” Finch said of McDaniels. “That shot's pretty much unguardable if you don't get a block on it.”

Coach Finch didn't hold back his appreciation for the young forward's performance, adding that McDaniels “was really special tonight defensively and we need more of that.”

Rudy Gobert matched McDaniels’ defensive energy, grabbing 13 rebounds and adding 17 points, proving he could control the boards while still hustling back to set the defense. He also threw down eight powerful dunks. Gobert’s rim protection anchored a defensive effort that limited the Suns offense.

“No doubt, 100%,” Finch responded when asked if Gobert was the team's tone setter. “He's got to play like the defensive player of the year that he's been. He was huge around the rim.”

Gobert embraced the responsibility, saying, “I got to set the tone for the team. Not just tonight, it's got to be every night.”

The French center credited consistent work ethic for the Timberwolves' performance. “We put a lot of work everyday in practice and that translates to the floor,” Gobert said. “It's about being consistent with our mindset.”

With the regular season winding down and playoffs approaching, Gobert emphasized the importance of maintaining high intensity. “We play at our peak when we have the level of fear and urgency, a survival instinct,” he explained. “There is nobody we can't beat when we play that way.”

The Timberwolves displayed their offensive depth with contributions from several players. Julius Randle led the way with 25 points and six rebounds, starting strong with seven points in the first three minutes and maintaining his production throughout. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo each connected from beyond the arc.

Despite a brief scare when Anthony Edwards appeared to suffer an injury in the first quarter, the Timberwolves maintained their composure and continued to build their lead.

Gobert believes the team's mindset will be crucial down the stretch. “Having a great start is huge for us,” he said. “It's about mental toughness and awareness to be consistent and play the right way for 40 minutes.”

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Timberwolves have shown they’re ready to make noise, with their defense setting the tone for what’s to come.”