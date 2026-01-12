The Minnesota Timberwolves had the physicality to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-103 on Sunday. However, Rudy Gobert took it up a notch, and it has cost him.

After Sunday, he now has six flagrant fouls to his name. His sixth came when he got right into Victor Wembanyama's face as he was going up for the three in the fourth quarter. Wemby went down to the floor, and Gobert was called for a flagrant one.

As a result, he is serving a one-game suspension. He will be out of the Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert has accumulated 6 flagrant foul points this season. He is facing a 1-game suspension unless the flagrant foul is downgraded. Gobert was hit with a flagrant 1 foul for this reckless closeout against Victor Wembanyama in Wolves-Spurs:pic.twitter.com/wQAs2oisXx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Despite only scoring a basket, Gobert finished the game with a game-high 14 rebounds and played 29 minutes. Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, and Wemby had a game-high 29 points.

This year, Gobert is averaging 11.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are now 26-14 and are 4th in the Western Conference.

Recently, Gobert achieved the coveted 10,000th career rebound.

Rudy Gobert has quite the rap sheet

In recent years, Gobert has earned a reputation for flagrant fouls, leading to multiple suspensions. This year, he has five flagrant ones and one flagrant two called on him.

The flagrant two came in December against the Phoenix Suns. In mid-air, Gobert hit Mark Williams in the rib cage with his forearm, resulting in an ejection and suspension.

Also, Gobert was fined $100,000 for making an inappropriate gesture towards the referees in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In April 2023, Gobert was suspended and fined for punching teammate Kyle Anderson. Ultimately, he had to miss one game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, sometimes Gobert was the victim.

That November, he was on the receiving end of a headlock by Draymond Green, who was in a fight with Jaden McDaniels.

As a result, Green was hit with a five-game suspension.