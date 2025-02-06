MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves came out on top against the Chicago Bulls with a dominant fourth quarter, pulling away for a 127-108 win at the Target Center. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak and proved they could finish strong when needed. But if you’ve been watching closely, it’s clear they are not far from taking the next step.

A two-point loss to Washington. A two-point loss to Sacramento. Neither was a blowout, and neither showed a team unraveling. The Wolves were right there, battling until the final buzzer. Losing close games stings, but it also means they are just one or two plays away from turning those losses into wins.

Before the game against Chicago, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch emphasized key areas for improvement. He stressed the need for more secondary scoring and rebounding, particularly from Jaden McDaniels, to take some of the load off Anthony Edwards. He also spoke about the team adjusting to Julius Randle’s role, as his presence could help stabilize the offense in non-Edwards minutes. Additionally, Finch noted that rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. was close to breaking through, and on Wednesday, he saw his first brief action at the very end of the game.

Against the Bulls, the Timberwolves didn’t let another game slip away. They responded to Finch’s message and made every moment count. Secondary scoring was a priority, and they delivered. Naz Reid followed up his 30-point game against Sacramento with another strong performance, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. McDaniels also stepped up, staying aggressive on both ends and closing with 12 points and eight rebounds. This time, the Wolves finished the job.

Anthony Edwards carries heavy scoring load for Timberwolves

Of course, Edwards was the driving force once again. He attacked the rim relentlessly, hit tough shots and took over when the Wolves needed him most. Edwards finished with 49 points and nine rebounds, just shy of his career-high 53-point performance on Jan. 4 against Detroit. He is now tied with Kevin Garnett for the second-most 30-plus-point games in franchise history.

After the game, Edwards wasn’t entirely satisfied, despite his dominant performance.

“I should’ve had 50,” he said in the locker room, reflecting on a missed opportunity to reach the milestone.

Edwards' competitive fire is exactly what makes him the heart of this team, and it’s clear he holds himself to the highest standard.

“As we are right now, we need these big nights from him,” Finch said during the postgame press conference.

But Edwards can’t carry the entire scoring load every night. The Wolves need consistent secondary production, particularly in crunch time. Wednesday, they got a glimpse of that.

Late-game execution has been their biggest hurdle. A better shot selection here, an extra defensive rotation there and those two-point losses turn into wins. Securing a defensive rebound, making the right pass or taking a high-percentage shot in crunch time often determines the outcome.

Free throw shooting and decision-making down the stretch also need improvement. In both recent losses, Minnesota had chances at the line that could have shifted momentum. Missed free throws add up in close games, as do untimely turnovers. While there were still some missed free throws last night, the Wolves made up for it with dominance on second-chance points, outscoring the Bulls 29-11 in that category midway through the fourth quarter.

The Western Conference is unforgiving. A couple of extra losses can be the difference between home-court advantage and slipping into the play-in tournament. Minnesota has already proven it can compete with the league’s best. Now it’s about proving it can consistently finish games against them.

This win was important not just for the standings but for confidence. The Timberwolves have shown all year they can hang with anyone, but this game proved they can close the right way. If they continue to clean up the small details, they won’t just be contenders. They’ll be a team that wins.