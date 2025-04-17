Stephen A. Smith delivered strong remarks about Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their opening-round playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The series tips off Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Crypto.com Arena.

During Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith labeled Doncic a nightmare matchup for Minnesota and emphasized the psychological toll Doncic has placed on the Timberwolves in recent seasons.

“Luka [Doncic] is the scarier matchup and let’s crystallize why that is… because he just finished destroying them last year,” Smith said. “Every time he goes up against Minnesota he puts it on them and so psychologically, if I kick your a** constantly and then I gotta look forward to facing you in the postseason – well that’s a very daunting task that I have no choice but to embrace. I can’t run from it because it’s an obligation, I’m trying to win a playoff series.”

Smith continued by praising Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, calling the series a career-defining moment for the 23-year-old.

“That’s the problem that the Minnesota Timberwolves have, that Luka keeps giving it to them,” Smith said. “But I’m going to tell you this, you better be scared of Anthony Edwards. The Ant-man is coming. I believe that after seeing him in the playoffs last year, the way he went at Phoenix, the way he went at Denver when he wasn’t fatigued… I think this brother is so special and the fact that you have a whole bunch of people out there, myself included, who believe that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to win this series – the fact that you have Luka and LeBron coming your way and there’s two stars, megastars, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers – there’s never been a greater opportunity.”

Anthony Edwards eyes breakout moment as Timberwolves prepare for playoff clash with Lakers’ star duo

Smith said Edwards has the chance to elevate his status on the national stage.

“Not even last year’s postseason run, wasn’t a greater opportunity for Ant-man to cement his star status than the opportunity that is presenting itself right now with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.”

He concluded with:

“He knows it. That brother is coming… I believe in him. I don’t believe they will win this series but I believe it’s going to be a long one because I believe Anthony Edwards is going to go berserk. JJ Redick and his coaching staff will have something for him in moments because they [are] too good not to but this brother is special and he’s going to show us why.”

The Timberwolves split their regular season series 2-2 with the Lakers. Los Angeles won their final meeting in late February after acquiring Doncic. In those matchups, Edwards averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 40% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Doncic, across three combined games with the Mavericks and Lakers against Minnesota, averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field and 22.7% from deep — a noticeable dip compared to his postseason standards.

In last year’s Western Conference Finals, Doncic led the Mavericks with averages of 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He shot 47.3% from the field and 43.4% from three on 10.6 attempts per game, helping Dallas reach the NBA Finals.