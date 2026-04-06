The Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals in each of the previous two campaigns, but they are unlikely to reach that stage for a third straight time if Anthony Edwards is unhealthy. The superstar guard is nursing a lingering knee injury that is leaving him in a state of uncertainty for the final week of the regular season. Apparently, his ailment is the same one his former Team USA teammate endured.

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry missed more than two months due to patellofemoral pain syndrome before returning to action on Sunday night. Edwards has the same condition, also known as “runner's knee,” per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Curry initially thought he could come back after a week and a half, but the pain was too severe.

Although the Timberwolves have a number of players who can hold down the fort, led by star forward Julius Randle, they cannot afford to lose Edwards for nine weeks. Fortunately, the 24-year-old should recover faster than the 38-year-old Curry. Minnesota head coach Chris Finch does not sound overly worried.

“This is all just kind of part of injury management when you’re coming off an injury such as his,” he said, per The Athletic. “He remains day to day. This is kind of the day to day. I don’t think there’s any great concern for anything longer term. But we’re still in the uncertain phase.”

Anthony Edwards returned after a two-week absence before enduring flu-like symptoms and an injury setback. Perhaps the Wolves are being cautious more than anything, especially since the NBA postseason begin on April 18. Though, now that the public knows this knee issue is what hindered Stephen Curry, fans are probably going to be a little stressed.

Minnesota is three games behind the Houston Rockets for fifth place in the Western Conference with just four games remaining in the regular season. This squad has overcome daunting odds before, but management will want Edwards to ease his way back into All-NBA form before the playoffs start. He is scoring 28.9 points per contest while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves (46-32) visit the Indiana Pacers (18-60) on Tuesday.