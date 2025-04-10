The Minnesota Timberwolves could revisit a Kevin Durant trade this offseason after showing interest at the trade deadline. The Phoenix Suns opted not to trade Durant at the trade deadline but will revisit moving him this offseason.

The 36-year-old Durant has appeared in 62 games for the Suns this season, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

While Durant is up there in age, he still plays at an All-NBA level. Durant was Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards's favorite player growing up. Edwards played with Durant on Team USA in 2024, and they won the gold medal together.

Edwards is playing at an incredible level, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 23-year-old is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from behind the arc.

He has led the way for Minnesota as they battle to earn a playoff spot and avoid the Play-In Tournament. While a 46-33 record is solid, it is a regression from the 56-26 record from the 2023-24 season.

Minnesota had personnel changes after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks prior to the season. The trade has not worked out, and they could look to make changes to their core in the offseason. With that said, here is the Timberwolves trade proposal that could land Durant from the Suns this offseason.

Timberwolves form Edwards-Durant duo

Suns receive: Julius Randle (via opt-in or sign-and-trade), Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, Luka Garza, and a 2025 first-round pick (via DET)

Timberwolves receive: Kevin Durant

A trade for Durant will be hard for the Timberwolves to pull off due to both team's salary situations. At the deadline, Minnesota made it clear that they were unwilling to part with Edwards or McDaniels.

McDaniels is one of the league's best defenders, and he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in the 2023-24 season. He is only 24 years old, and it makes sense why they would be hesitant to move him in a trade.

This leaves the Timberwolves' option as trading away a lot of depth to acquire Durant. Julius Randle would be on an expiring contract if he opts into his $30.9 million player option. That would give the Suns more flexibility as they look to retool around Devin Booker.

The deal would also net the Suns a quality role player in Donte DiVincenzo, a promising young guard in Rob Dillingham, a depth center in Luka Garza, and a 2025 first-round pick. While this seems like a lot for Minnesota to give up, they won't have much flexibility if they're unwilling to part with McDaniels.

Durant is an elite player, and the Timberwolves won't be the only team making an offer. If they want to land the two-time Finals MVP, they will have to part with core pieces and draft capital. Durant is entering the final year of his deal, making $54.7 million, but he is extension-eligible.

Following the trade, the Timberwolves would have a potent scoring duo in Edwards and Durant, with McDaniels and Rudy Gobert anchoring their defense. There's no doubt Minnesota's depth would be weaker, but they could look to free agency to add more.

Veterans who are looking for a role and a shot at a title could be interested in signing with the Timberwolves. Minnesota has shown a willingness to be aggressive in making deals, like the Towns trade prior to the season. If Durant is on the move, the Timberwolves should make an offer to pair him with Edwards.