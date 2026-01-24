The NBA has seen its fair share of brothers sharing the hardwood, but there is something different about the energy Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson bring to the league. On Friday night, the twins went head-to-head as the Houston Rockets rolled into Little Caesars Arena and escaped with a 111-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Once the final buzzer sounded, the competitive fire briefly cooled. The two 2023 top-five picks met at mid-court, sharing a long embrace in a moment that transcended the box score. Amen Thompson even took time to clear the air with his brother, “I was telling him ‘you can’t be lying to the media and telling them you weigh more than me’. You know that’s not true no more.”

Amen and Ausar Thompson were all smiles postgame after the Rockets took down the Pistons 111-104 🤝 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/ymPD6ggDr2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

On the court, Amen Thompson helped his Rockets secure the win with a versatile performance, tallying 15 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. He played a key role in a balanced Houston attack that relied heavily on the greatness of Kevin Durant. The veteran superstar was nearly unstoppable, dropping 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting to silence the Detroit crowd.

Ausar Thompson didn't back down from the challenge, though. The Pistons wing finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, showcasing the defensive versatility that has made him a cornerstone for Detroit’s rebuild. At one point, Ausar even found himself matched up against Durant, holding his own in a sequence that saw the legend have to work for every inch of space.

The Pistons kept it close throughout, led by Jalen Duren’s 18 points, but they couldn't overcome Houston’s late-game execution. While the Rockets move forward in the Western Conference playoff race, this night belonged to the Thompson family legacy. It’s rare to see two brothers impact the game with such high-level athleticism, and if Friday was any indication, the NBA is in very good hands for a long time.