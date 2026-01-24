The Detroit Pistons are continuing to find flashes of brilliance in what has been a grueling season, and the connection between their two foundational pillars was on full display Friday night.

During a gritty third quarter against the Houston Rockets, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren provided the play of the night, reminding fans why the future in the Motor City still holds promise.

Cade Cunningham LOB to Jalen Duren off the inbound 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pDGaF4Xa4O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

With 8:45 remaining in the period and the Pistons looking to ignite a run, Cunningham took the ball out of bounds. While the Rockets' defense focused on the perimeter, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson set a bruising screen that left Duren completely unattended in the paint. Cunningham, ever the floor general, didn't hesitate, lofting a perfect lob that Duren flushed home for a thunderous alley-oop slam.

The chemistry between the 2021 No. 1 overall pick and his young center was one of the few bright spots in a game where Houston’s firepower eventually took over.

Cunningham finished the contest with 12 points and 8 assists, consistently finding ways to break down the Rockets' interior defense. Meanwhile, Duren dominated the glass, hauling in 7 rebounds to go along with 18 points.

Despite the highlight-reel connection, the Pistons struggled to contain Kevin Durant. The veteran forward proved why he remains one of the league’s most lethal scorers, pouring in 32 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting to lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-104 victory.

For Detroit, the loss is another lesson in a developmental year. However, the Cunningham-to-Duren connection remains a vital pulse for the franchise. If the Pistons can continue to surround their duo with the right veteran presence, like the floor-spacing provided by Robinson, those highlight dunks will eventually start translating into more tallies in the win column.