The NBA is getting ready for the homestretch of the season, with the season starting back up since the end of NBA All-Star Weekend. Thursday night was the restart of the season, and the game of the night was the Eastern Conference showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks. The Pistons won, 126-111, thanks to Cade Cunningham, but it strengthened the argument that these were the two best teams in the East.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has been known to make some big social media takes during the NBA season since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. After watching that game on Thursday, he said his picks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals are the Pistons and the Knicks, but to keep an eye on the Cavaliers, the 76ers, and even the Celtics.

Following the game, Johnson praised the Pistons' performance, specifically point guard Cade Cunningham, after he took over and led Detroit to a big win.

Johnson said, “NBA fans all over the world, I hope you didn’t miss the Detroit Pistons Superstar Cade Cunningham’s performance against the New York Knicks last night. He put on a show, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and 8 rebounds! Cade scored from everywhere on the court – three-point, the midrange jumper, and he was driving it to the basket. He may have had the play of the year when he dunked on three Knicks with his left hand!”

New York had its moments, with Jalen Brunson scoring 30 and Karl-Anthony Towns adding 21 points and 11 boards, but the Knicks struggled from three-point range and couldn’t string together enough stops on defense to swing momentum truly. Detroit steadily built separation, stretching the advantage into the high teens late in the game and never letting it dip into danger.

Johnson's confidence in the Knicks and the Pistons stems from the fact that both teams have been the most consistent in the Eastern Conference. There is a lot to like from teams like the Cavaliers, the 76ers, and the Celtics, but the consistency of those top two has separated them and been a key distinction.