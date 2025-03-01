In today's NBA, one of the most polarizing concerns is superstar empowerment. It's getting more and more common for various superstars to demand trades despite their contract being far from over. While a change in scenery can do wonders to any player's career, the opposite can also happen. Here is a look at 10 disgruntled NBA superstars who regretted forcing their way out.

While Jimmy Butler recently demanded a trade from the Miami Heat, it remains to be seen whether he will regret that decision with the Golden State Warriors. It's worth noting that it wasn't the first time the newly minted Warrior forced his way out of a franchise.

Prior to the 2018-19 season, Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the Wolves coming off another first-round playoff exit. Shortly after, he also refused to participate in the first two weeks of training camp before partaking in the infamous scrimmage that saw him dominate the rest of the team's starters.

Butler landed in Philadelphia in the middle of the 2018-19 season. Despite landing in a contender, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to get past the second round thanks to the eventual champions in the Toronto Raptors. When the offseason rolled by, Butler left the team with the front office opting to retain Tobias Harris.

Kevin Durant drew some controversy after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 offseason to join the stacked Golden State Warriors. But after winning a pair of championships with the Warriors, Durant took his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite assembling stacked teams with Kyrie Irving, the Nets failed to stay healthy, leading to disappointing campaigns. At the 2023 trade deadline, Durant requested a trade out to the Phoenix Suns.

Now with the Suns, the team hasn't been able to get past the second round. In 2023, Phoenix lost to the eventual champions in the Denver Nuggets. A year later, the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. With the way the Suns have been struggling, it's easy to see why there are strong rumors that Durant might be on the move during the offseason.

Not once but twice did James Harden force his way out of a team. After transforming into an MVP-caliber player with the Houston Rockets, Harden eventually grew frustrated, deeming the team as not good enough. The 2018 NBA MVP eventually decided to hold out from the Rockets, intentionally missing practices and preseason games.

Houston's front office eventually gave in by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets, paving the way for a super team of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. But with the Nets, Harden only suffered a playoff exit before getting traded once more to the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Harden's wish granted, it was another rough stint for The Beard in Philly. With Harden in tow, the Sixers suffered two-straight second-round playoff exits. However, unhappy with his financial compensation, Harden eventually bolted out of Philadelphia, capped off by a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was also reportedly unhappy with Darryl Morey's treatment.

Paul George

Another superstar who forced his way out twice was Paul George. George evolved into a superstar with the Indiana Pacers. But after the Pacers front office denied his request to fortify the team with blue-chip talent, the All-Star quickly wanted out.

It was certainly a huge disappointment given how George elevated the team into a legitimate dark horse in the East. This paved the way for a move to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George continued to showcase All-Star form in Oklahoma City, while playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. But after two seasons, George claimed that his partnership with Westbrook had run its course. This paved the way for a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that also featured current Thunder face of the franchise Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The move saw George team up with Kawhi Leonard, becoming one of the most disappointing superstar duos in league history. After several injury-riddled playoff exits, George eventually left Los Angeles in free agency by signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chris Paul is regarded as one of the best basketball players to never win an NBA championship. However, he did have a solid chance while teaming up with James Harden in Houston.

The squad actually went as deep as the Western Conference Finals during Harden's MVP season. However, the Golden State Warriors spoiled the party, the same team that would torment them the following season in the second round.

CP3 reportedly grew frustrated in Houston while destroying his relationship with Harden. Paul requested a trade, landing him in Oklahoma City. Since then, it would require a move to the Phoenix Suns before he had another real shot at a championship. But even at the 2021 NBA Finals, Paul's Suns still fell short.

Ben Simmons

There's not a lot of superstars that experienced a huge decline like Ben Simmons. He entered the NBA, projected to be one of the greats due to his polished all-around game. He was originally on the right track, having earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors coupled with three All-Star game appearances.

However, the infamous playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks pretty much signaled the beginning of his decline. At Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Simmons surprised everyone in the building when he opted to pass the rock instead of attempting a layup in the open lane. Since then, a falling out between the Australian star and the Sixers organization began.

Citing mental health concerns, Simmons decided to hold out from the team's practices, training camp, and games. Simmons eventually swapped for James Harden, taking his talents to Brooklyn. The former NBA Rookie of the Year winner would have the worst numbers of his career in a Nets uniform.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was great right from the get-go, having become a certified star for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The return of LeBron James may have demoted him to second fiddle, but the partnership was enough to bring in the city's first NBA championship in historic fashion.

However, Irving eventually grew tired of playing Robin next to James. As a result, the falling out prompted the controversial guard to demand a trade.

Irving landed with the Boston Celtics. While a promising team, the squad dealt with injuries and failed to make a Finals run with him in tow.

After leaving the Cavaliers, Irving had a disappointing stint in Boston before sticking it out with a disappointing Nets team with Kevin Durant. It required a move to the Dallas Mavericks before he could return to Finals action, but his team lost to the Celtics.

Charles Barkley

Although a lot of basketball fans now recognize Charles Barkley as a fun personality, he was also one of the most controversial stars back in the day. Barkley was a stellar player, but a championship remained elusive throughout his basketball career.

Fresh from a 35-47 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the 6-foot-6 bruiser had enough losing. He wanted out due to his desire to compete for championships.

The Sixers gave in, sending him to the Phoenix Suns. In a Suns uniform, it was nearly a happy ending for Barkley. He was crowned as the 1993 NBA MVP before leading the team to the NBA Finals.

However, that was the closest he would ever get to winning a title thanks to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls clinching their first three-peat. Barkley once again wanted out by threatening to retire. Afterwards, he took his talents to Houston to team up with Hakeem Olajuwon. The partnership never amounted to a championship as well.

Dwight Howard

At one point in the NBA, Dwight Howard established himself as the best center. His rise to superstardom with the Orlando Magic resulted in three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and one NBA Finals appearance. But after that, things took a turn for the worse.

Howard fired a series of trade demands while tensions continued to rise between him and coach Stan Van Gundy. Howard's desire to play elsewhere was granted by the Magic, shipping him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But after that, Howard's career turned into a downward spiral. He had a disastrous first stint with the Purple and Gold, barely making the playoffs with a star-studded lineup with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Steve Nash.

Later on, Howard failed to mesh well with James Harden before becoming a journeyman. While Howard did win a championship with the Lakers in his second stint, off-court controversies and the dramatic Magic exit ultimately tarnished his legacy.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was one of the best small forwards during his time. His elite scoring was enough to convince the Denver Nuggets to hand him the keys to the franchise. Unfortunately, Melo wasn't exactly a great team player, as he prefers to beef up his personal production sometimes at the expense of the team's goals.

Anthony eventually wanted a change in scenery, forcing a trade to the New York Knicks despite having the option to wait until the end of the 2010-11 season. The deal pretty much ravaged both teams.

Although Melo became a star in Madison Square Garden, his stardom never translated to playoff success. After enjoying plenty of individual success in New York, it was the beginning of the end for Melo's career. Father time caught up, and teams weren't valuing him as a focal point any longer. Settling with smaller roles was the only way for him to put his NBA tenure on life support.