Winning an NBA MVP award is already difficult in itself. But throughout league history, we've witnessed how newly crowned MVPs fail to get the job done in the postseason.

In fact, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won three MVPs in four seasons, but the one time Jokic won NBA Finals MVP came in the season that he didn't win MVP. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who have won NBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

One of the biggest reasons as to why Michael Jordan is regarded as the GOAT was not only though his talent to dominate in the air, but his ability to translate those into championships. Jordan was already individually great, accumulating a total of five NBA MVP awards. He also led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peat runs. Four of those seasons saw Jordan bring home the MVP award, a championship, and a Finals MVP.

2. LeBron James (2011-12 and 2012-13)

Another player in the GOAT conversation is LeBron James. He's the last player to ever win an NBA MVP award and a Finals MVP in the same season. Moreover, James is also tied for the second most times to achieve this feat. The King first stamped his class by leading the Miami Heat to the 2012 NBA championship after taking his third NBA MVP award.

He immediately replicated the feat a season later, becoming only the second NBA player since Michael Jordan to win League MVP, a championship, and a Finals MVP in consecutive seasons.

3. Larry Bird (1983-84, 1985-86)

The first ever NBA player to win an NBA MVP and Finals MVP the same season twice was no other than Larry Bird. He was the spearhead of the Celtics dynasty in the 1980s. He was extremely dominant, to the point that his final two MVP seasons also resulted in Celtics championships and Finals MVPs. Not many players impacted the NBA the way Bird did in his prime.

As the centerpiece of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty, Tim Duncan is one of the quietest players. However, he often let his game do the talking. After winning his second-straight NBA MVP award, Duncan defied the MVP curse by winning his second NBA championship with the Spurs. In fact, Duncan finished his historic season in strong fashion, posting 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and eight blocks in the championship clincher against the New Jersey Nets to earn Finals MVP.

After leaving Orlando, there was no question that the acquisition of Shaquille O'Neal brought some excitement back to Los Angeles. Coming in as the hottest free agent in the NBA, it wouldn't take long before O'Neal finally cemented his legacy. He kicked off the Lakers' three-peat by winning his first NBA MVP followed by his first NBA title and Finals MVP. It was a year of golden firsts for the Big Diesel.

6. Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94)

When Michael Jordan temporarily retired from the NBA, it was Hakeem Olajuwon who stood out from the rest. The seven-foot center was a force to be reckoned with. But unlike traditional big men who rely on their physical gifts, Olajuwon used his creativity and finesse to take over the league. With his signature Dream Shake, Olajuwon coasted to his lone MVP award before taking care of business in the playoffs to win the first of the Rockets' back-to-back championships.

The 1986-1987 season was arguably the best year of a decorated career by Magic Johnson. In that particular season, Johnson averaged 23.9 points, a league-leading 12.2 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers were enough to clinch the NBA MVP award. However, the Lakers star wasn't finished just yet. He led the Purple and Gold to a monumental victory over the rival Boston Celtics in six grueling games to bring home his third Finals MVP.

8. Moses Malone (1982-83)

The 1982-83 season finally saw Moses Malone cement his legacy. Prior to that season, Malone was an individually excellent player that racked up two NBA MVP awards with the Houston Rockets. However, a move to the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately changed his title hopes for the better. Malone not only collected his third NBA MVP award in a Sixers uniform but also finally captured the elusive NBA title capped off with his lone Finals MVP.

9. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-71)

As early as his second season in the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar already cemented himself as one of the greats in league history. In his sophomore year, Kareem captured his first NBA MVP award. His dominant regular season carried into the postseason, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise's first title.

At 23 years old, Kareem also became the fifth-youngest NBA Finals MVP. In addition to this, the Hall of Fame center was also the youngest to accomplish both a regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

10. Willis Reed (1969-70)

The first-ever NBA player to win both NBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season was Willis Reed. The 6-foot-9 center made his mark for the New York Knicks, leading the franchise to its first NBA championship while posting a dominant regular season and playoffs individually. It's easy to see why Reed wrapped up his entire career in New York and finished as arguably the greatest player to wear the Knicks uniform.