Trading for NBA stars is usually a huge gamble. It normally entails surrendering a team's future in the form of draft picks or promising players. Nonetheless, it also threatens the depth of any team with championship hopes.

But while it's a huge risk, history tells us that it also sometimes pays off. That is what the Golden State Warriors are hoping for after they traded for Jimmy Butler. And they weren't the only ones in a crazy 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. But only one team can win it all in 2025. Here is a look at 10 NBA teams that gambled their future for a star and won it all.

Los Angeles Lakers (2019)

The Los Angeles Lakers wouldn't have won their most recent championship without Anthony Davis. Prior to the 2019-20 season, the Lakers gutted their young core led by Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram. They also let go Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, De'Andre Hunter, and a couple first-round draft picks.

Although it was a huge gamble to land AD, the Lakers would go on to rule the NBA Bubble with AD patrolling the paint and hitting some clutch baskets in the playoffs. He was also a great star to pair with LeBron James. But that pairing ended recently when the Lakers traded Davis as part of a bombshell trade with the Dallas Mavericks for young star Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles Lakers (2008)

Prior to Davis, the Lakers weren't a stranger to big gambles for a superstar. At the 2008 trade deadline, the Lakers actually gave up young pieces Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Marc Gasol, a 2008 first-round draft pick and a 2010 first-round draft pick. It was a massive haul to bring Pau Gasol to LA. However, the move was enough to propel the Lakers to back-to-back titles.

Los Angeles Lakers (1975)

Another big-time Lakers move happened back in 1975 when the team capitalized on the availability of no other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the trade market. With Abdul-Jabbar looking to play elsewhere due to a cultural disconnect, the Lakers offered Dave Meyers, Brian Winters, Elmore Smith, and Junior Bridgeman.

Outside of Smith, the rest were just about to start their NBA careers. In hindsight, the deal was weighted in favor of the Purple and Gold. Abdul-Jabbar helped the Lakers win five championships and became the NBA's all-time leading scorer until LeBron James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar in 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers (1968)

Before all these moves happened, the Lakers' gamble first paid off back in 1968. When Wilt Chamberlain wanted out of Philadelphia, the Lakers managed to snag arguably the most dominant player in his era. The Sixers received youngsters Jerry Chambers and Archie Clark to go along with Darrall Imhoff. It was a lopsided trade that propelled the Lakers to the title in 1972.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014)

After the return of LeBron James to Cleveland, the Cavs knew they needed another star to support the duo of James and Kyrie Irving. Despite freshly drafting Andrew Wiggins with the first-overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, the team shipped Wiggins and fellow first-overall pick Anthony Bennett to Minnesota in exchange for All-Star Kevin Love, as part of a three-team deal.

The Cavs also gave up a first-round draft pick to Philadelphia. Although the Cavs pretty much gave up their franchise building blocks, James and crew managed to live up to the promise. In fact, Love played a vital role in helping the team capture the franchise's first NBA title.

Toronto Raptors (2018)

In the 2010s, the Toronto Raptors were pretty much trying to get past the Eastern Conference. However, with LeBron James ruling the East, the Raptors were handed playoff exits. With James taking his talents to the Lakers, the Raptors coincidentally also took advantage of Kawhi Leonard's unhappy situation in San Antonio.

The Raptors dangled their face of the franchise in DeMar DeRozan, young center Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round draft pick that turned out to be Keldon Johnson, as the Spurs agreed to ship out Leonard and Danny Green. Both players delivered for Toronto, helping the franchise capture its first championship at the expense of the Warriors dynasty.

Miami Heat (2010)

The Miami Heat front office doesn't usually make a lot of errors. But back in 2010, when LeBron James hit free agency, he made his intentions clear that a Big Three will be formed in South Beach. But instead of signing with the Heat as a free agent, Miami opted to trade for him in exchange for draft picks.

Back then, it looked like the Heat pretty much gave the Cavs a massive haul of draft picks. While it looked like a hefty price to land the best basketball player in the world, the move was worth it. James would lead Miami to back-to-back NBA titles.

Miami Heat (2004)

Before LeBron James, the Heat became a preferred destination for a disgruntled Shaquille O'Neal. Fresh from an upset loss at the hands of the Pistons at the 2004 NBA Finals, Shaq wanted out of Los Angeles. The Lakers shipped Shaq to Miami in return for a developing Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant, and a first-round draft pick that turned into Jordan Farmar.

The move benefitted both teams in hindsight. However, Miami enjoyed the fruits right from the get-go with Shaq capturing his fourth ring.

Boston Celtics (2007)

Before the Boston Celtics captured banner No. 18, the team's last title was in 2008. The feat wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the acquisitions of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Their arrival paved the way for a big three in Boston with Paul Pierce. The Celtics pretty much surrendered their developing roster and a string of draft picks in order to make the team-up possible.

Boston Celtics (1980)

Considered to be one of the greatest trades before draft night, the Celtics offered the Warriors the first and the 13th-overall picks in exchange for a prime Robert Parish and the third-overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. The third-overall pick was used by the Celtics to select Kevin McHale. Parish and McHale went on to be franchise cornerstones for the Celtics dynasty in the 1980s.