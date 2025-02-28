The Cleveland Cavaliers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. Earlier this year, the Cavs posted the second-best start in NBA history by going 15-0. While it remains to be seen whether they can translate that in the playoffs, a good start is already half the success.

Although surprisingly, some of the best starts to the season didn't translate into championships. Here is a look at 12 NBA teams with the hottest starts that won it all.

Check out the gallery.

1993-94 Houston Rockets (15-0)

With Michael Jordan announcing his first retirement from basketball, the NBA championship race was broken wide open. Clearly, it was Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets who emerged as the hungriest team. They kicked off the season with a 15-0 record, the best start for any championship team in league history.

1996-97 Chicago Bulls (12-0)

Fresh from winning the Chicago Bulls' fourth NBA championship, Jordan and the team weren't done. In their title defense, they showed no signs of championship hangover by posting a commanding 12-0 start to the 1996-97 season coming off their then NBA-record 72-win season. Chicago went on to capture its second title in the middle of its second three-peat run.

1964-65 Boston Celtics (11-0)

Under the Bill Russell era, the Boston Celtics were in a class of their own. From 1950 to 1960, the Celtics made a total of 12 NBA Finals appearances. They won 11 NBA championships during that dominant stretch, including the 1964-65 season when they captured the franchise's eighth championship banner. They also posted a dominant 62-18 record to close out the regular season.

1994-95 Houston Rockets (9-0)

Coming off the franchise's first NBA championship, Olajuwon and the Rockets weren't finished. They followed up their championship run with a nice 9-0 start to the 1994-95 season, showing no signs of championship rust. In the same season, the Rockets made a move for Clyde Drexler at the deadline to propel them to a back-to-back title run.

2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers (8-0)

There's no doubt that pressure was on Kobe Bryant to deliver a championship to Los Angeles without Shaquille O'Neal. He was extremely close in doing so at the 2008 NBA Finals before the Celtics spoiled the party. Out for vengeance, Bryant led the Lakers to an 8-0 start. He also took care of business in the playoffs, delivering the first of back-to-back titles.

2007-08 Boston Celtics (8-0)

Speaking of the Celtics, morale was higher than ever when the franchise brought together Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. They even had blossoming All-Star Rajon Rondo. Loaded across the roster, the Celtics sent the NBA a statement by going 8-0 to start the 2007-08 season. The star-studded Celtics also brought home the franchise's first championship since 1986.

1988-89 Detroit Pistons (8-0)

The Detroit Pistons had just lost a grueling NBA Finals series against the Lakers. With a bad taste in their mouths, the Bad Boy Pistons were out for redemption. Led by Isiah Thomas, the Pistons showed no signs of fatigue, kicking off the 1988-89 season with a remarkable 8-0 record. The hot start eventually led to the Pistons exacting vengeance over the Lakers, the first of their championship repeat run.

1987-88 Los Angeles Lakers (8-0)

Speaking of the Lakers, the Purple and Gold also had a solid start to their 1988 championship season. Before they tangled against the Bad Boy Pistons, Los Angeles also enjoyed an 8-0 start to the 1987-88 season. It would become the final championship run under the decorated Magic Johnson Showtime era, which is one of the most electrifying moments in franchise history.

2018-19 Toronto Raptors (6-0)

The Toronto Raptors have long been a franchise that's desired a championship. With LeBron James headed to Los Angeles and the Raptors trading for a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, it was enough for the team to come up with something special. The Raptors started their surprising 2018-19 season with a 6-0 start under Nick Nurse. The crew defeated their Eastern Conference rivals in the postseason before denying the Golden State Warriors a three-peat with their Cinderella championship run.

2023-24 Boston Celtics (5-0)

Last season, the Celtics were hungry to bring in the franchise's 18th championship banner to put them as the sole leader among NBA teams. After falling short in 2022, Boston finally ended their championship drought thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. With an unstoppable core, the Celtics took a 5-0 start to the season before ending Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

2014-15 Golden State Warriors (5-0)

With Stephen Curry at the helm and Steve Kerr manning the sidelines, it was a new era for Golden State. The Warriors went on a 5-0 start to the 2014-15 season. They overcame the wild Western Conference before dispatching LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals. The season ultimately laid the foundation for the Warriors dynasty that ruled in the late 2010s.

2011-12 Miami Heat (5-0)

After a disappointing NBA Finals run in 2011, LeBron James and the Miami Heat were out for redemption. Rallying behind the line of “Earned not given,” James and the Big Three were all business right from the season opener. The 2011-12 season saw the Heat start 5-0. The team also delivered the first title of four-straight Finals appearances, cementing James as one of the greats.