The Denver Nuggets sent shockwaves through the NBA on Tuesday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the organization had fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with one week remaining in the 2024-25 regular season. The news raised immediate questions about the future of franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic, whose dominance has defined the Malone-Booth era.

The decision comes during a four-game losing streak that dropped them to 47-32 and the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Malone departs as the franchise’s all-time winningest coach with a 471-327 regular-season record (59.0 percent) and a 44-36 playoff mark.

He led Denver to an NBA championship in 2023. Booth, who was named general manager in 2022, constructed the title-winning roster and has overseen the team’s core during Jokic’s MVP era.

The firings signal a potential pivot in Denver’s direction, and with the franchise’s two top decision-makers gone, speculation has grown that Nikola Jokic could be the next to move on.

Jokic, 30, is in the midst of his 10th NBA season and arguably his best, averaging 30.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three across 67 games. He remains one of the frontrunners for MVP alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If Jokic were to request a trade, the demand for the 2023 Finals MVP would be unprecedented. Several teams have the assets and urgency to pursue a player of Jokic’s caliber.

Top five trade destinations if Nikola Jokic requests a move from Nuggets

The Knicks have enjoyed back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 1995 and currently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference at 50-28.

Behind Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have been among the league’s top regular-season teams. However, they’ve struggled against playoff-caliber competition with a 12-19 record against teams above .500.

Despite acquiring Towns before the season, New York would need to include the All-Star big man in any trade for Jokic due to salary-matching constraints. Towns is earning $49.2 million and has posted averages of 24.3 points, a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steal on 52.3 percent shooting and 42.2 percent from three across 70 games.

The Knicks also hold valuable draft capital, including a 2025 first-round pick via the Wizards, their own 2026 pick, and a 2028 first-rounder currently subject to a swap with the Nets. They could structure a package that includes Towns, Miles McBride ($4.7M), and multiple picks to present a compelling offer to Denver.

After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, Golden State has surged up the standings and currently sits at 46-32, sixth in the West. Since Feb. 8, the Warriors are 21-6, trailing only Oklahoma City and Boston over that span.

Golden State’s front office has never shied away from big swings. With Stephen Curry entering the twilight of his career, pairing him with Butler and Jokic could extend the Warriors' championship window.

Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer and expected to command $30 million or more annually. The Warriors also have a strong group of young talent that could headline a trade package.

Golden State could offer Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Moses Moody ($11.5M), Buddy Hield ($9.2M), Gary Payton II ($9.1M), Brandin Podziemski ($3.6M), a 2026 first-rounder, a top-five protected 2028 first, a 2029 second-rounder, and 2027 swap rights for Jokic and Peyton Watson ($2.5M).

Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season after acquiring Pascal Siakam and continues to show growth with a 47-31 record. Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a premier point guard, and the organization has built a solid supporting cast that could appeal to Jokic.

A frontcourt of Siakam and Jokic could offer elite offensive versatility. Indiana also has one of the more attractive asset pools for a potential blockbuster. Myles Turner, expected to command around $30 million annually, remains a likely trade candidate.

The Pacers could offer Turner (via sign-and-trade), Andrew Nembhard ($18.1M), Bennedict Mathurin ($9.1M), a 2026 first-round pick, a top-10 protected 2028 first, and a 2029 second-rounder. The combination of win-now contributors and high-upside prospects could appeal to a Denver team retooling after the Malone-Booth era.

The Heat have frequently been linked to stars, including Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic. After trading Jimmy Butler to the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell, Miami has fallen to 36-43 and the 10th seed in the East.

Despite a franchise-record 10-game losing streak earlier this season, the Heat have responded by winning seven of their last 10.

Miami’s front office remains aggressive in pursuing top-tier talent, and Nikola Jokic could be the type of centerpiece that restores the Heat to championship contention. The organization still has Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in place and would likely seek to retain both.

A potential offer could include Wiggins ($28.2M), Terry Rozier ($26.6M), Nikola Jovic ($4.4M), Kel’el Ware ($4.4M), a 2026 first-rounder, a top-10 protected 2028 first, and 2030 swap rights in exchange for Jokic and Hunter Tyson ($2.0M).

The Lakers acquired Luka Doncic at the trade deadline and have gone 20-11 since the move, including an eight-game winning streak — their longest since the 2019-20 title season. At 48-30, the Lakers currently hold the No. 3 seed and have built momentum heading into the playoffs.

Though Jaxson Hayes has held down the center spot, the opportunity to pair Doncic with Jokic — two of the league’s best playmakers — alongside LeBron James would be difficult to pass up. The two stars are also known to have a strong off-court friendship and mutual respect, which could make Los Angeles an appealing destination for Jokic if he were to leave Denver.

The Lakers also have a rich history of attracting elite big men. From Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol, the franchise has routinely built its championship cores around dominant centers.

Even Anthony Davis, who helped deliver the 2020 title, has often played at the five despite preferring the power forward position. Adding Nikola Jokic would continue that lineage.

While Austin Reaves ($13.9M) would be an obvious candidate for inclusion, the Lakers may try to keep him and instead offer Rui Hachimura ($18.5M), Dorian Finney-Smith ($15.3M), Gabe Vincent ($11.5M), Maxi Kleber ($11M), Dalton Knecht ($4M), a 2026 first-rounder, 2030 swap rights, and a top-five protected 2031 first for Jokic and Jalen Pickett ($1.8M).

Though Nikola Jokic has made no formal trade request, Denver’s leadership overhaul opens the door to speculation. If the Nuggets fail to stabilize, teams across the league will be watching closely. The market for a three-time MVP and 2023 Finals MVP would be unlike any in recent NBA history.