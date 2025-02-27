Records are meant to be broken, but some NBA achievements were so far ahead of their time they’ll never be matched.

You could probably write an entire article based solely on Wilt Chamberlain's stats. Instead, we found his most incredible one and saved the rest for another time.

Even without his 100-point game included, there are five that have a good chance of being around for a while. Or at least throughout all our lifetimes.

A.C. Green’s consecutive games

In the era of load management, it would be hard to see anyone play in 1,192 straight games like Green did. That represents nearly 15 full seasons without missing a game, which is simply ridiculous. Only 20 active NBA players have been in the league that long, and none of them ever reached 350 straight games. Second place on the list is 286 games behind Green, giving A.C. a 24% lead on the rest of the field. The active leader could make things interesting, with New York’s Mikal Bridges not having missed a game since 2019. He’s now played in over 500 straight, which means he’d still have to suit up every night until the end of the 2033 season to get there. Good luck, sir.

Rasheed Wallace's technical fouls

Say what you want about Draymond Green, but the man who’s led the league in T’s three times has never been dinged more than 23 times in a season. And since 2007, only Dwight Howard has felt the ref’s wrath 25 times, which he’s done twice. Sheed wrote the book on techs, setting the all-time mark of 41 in 2001. Nobody has even hit 30 since then, and if the current league rules stay in place, there’s zero chance anyone will again, considering how many games they’d miss amid such bad behavior. As Sheed would say, the ball don't lie.

John Stockton’s assists and steals

OK, we’re cheating here a bit, since these are two different categories. But when it came to Stockton, they went hand-in-hand. His 3,265 steals and 15,806 assists are so far ahead of the field, it’s laughable. That’s what happens when you play 19 seasons in the league and only miss more than four games ONCE. At his height, he led the NBA in assists for nine straight years and averaged over 10 assists on 11 occasions. LeBron James, who’s in his 22nd season, is still over 900 steals behind Stockton, while Chris Paul ranks second, yet is still nearly 600 back. Good luck to anyone who thinks they even have a chance.

Steph Curry's career three-pointers

Eclipsing Steph Curry’s mark for threes will likely take generations, even if he retires tomorrow. But he won’t be doing that anytime soon, which makes it all the more impossible. Barring injury, Curry will easily surpass 4,000 threes by year’s end, which will be nearly 1,000 more than James Harden, who sits in second after passing Ray Allen earlier this year. Even in the era of the three, which Curry is credited for creating, no other player is in the same stratosphere. At his current pace, he’ll hit his 5,000th long ball by the end of the 2029 season. And who’s willing to bet he won’t still be playing then?

Wilt Chamberlain minutes in a season

Of all the things Wilt’s done, no other season demonstrates his sheer dominance of this sport more than 1962. Yes, that was the year he scored 100 in a game. It was also the year he averaged 50 points a night. But perhaps even more untouchable than either of those marks is him playing 48.5 minutes a night. Yes, games were still only 48 minutes that season. So how is that possible, you ask? Because Wilt only sat for 8 minutes all season, which happened only after he fouled out one time. Other than that, he played every single minute of the season, including nine overtime and multi-overtime games. Try asking any player in the league today to play 48 minutes every night for 82 nights. It’ll never happen again, which means this may very well be the most unbreakable record the league has ever seen, or will ever see.