Through four games of the 2025-26 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs are undefeated for the first time since 2019. And while this young team has talent and promise, one truth stands above all: Victor Wembanyama has arrived as a legitimate MVP frontrunner.

Averaging 31 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game, Wembanyama is doing things we haven’t seen since the days of peak Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. But what separates him from the past greats isn’t just his statistical dominance; it’s the way he makes everyone around him better while redefining what’s possible on a basketball court.

Last season, there were flashes of brilliance and stretches of inconsistency. This year, there’s only brilliance. Wembanyama has elevated his floor and stretched his ceiling to unprecedented levels. He’s not just a defensive phenom anymore; he’s the complete offensive centerpiece, the alpha of a team that now looks poised to contend.

Wembanyama’s leap from phenomenon to MVP

What stands out most about Wembanyama’s third-year leap is not just the numbers, it’s the control. He’s more patient in the post, more confident from three, and more deliberate as a playmaker. His decision-making has evolved, and so has his understanding of tempo. He knows when to attack, when to defer, and when to impose himself as a gravitational force.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has developed an uncanny ability to dictate pace without even touching the ball. Opposing defenses are terrified to send help, knowing he can now score comfortably from all three levels. His handle is tighter, his midrange jumper smoother, and his rim finishing nearly unstoppable.

On the other end, Wembanyama has transformed defense into theater. His timing as a shot blocker is supernatural, nearly five blocks per game, and countless altered attempts that don’t show up on the stat sheet. He’s turning routine drives into second guesses. Players are pausing mid-air, recalculating, and more often than not, kicking the ball back out.

When he’s on the court, the Spurs’ defensive rating plummets into elite territory. He closes space like a shadow and erases mistakes made by teammates. What’s more impressive is his stamina; he’s playing over 32 minutes per game and sustaining his intensity from tip-off to the final whistle.

But what truly sets Wembanyama apart from other MVP candidates like Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo this season is narrative weight. The Spurs were a rebuilding team just a year ago, winning 34 games. Now, they’re undefeated and look like a top-tier Western Conference squad. That transformation runs through one man.

Even his presence in the locker room has matured. By all accounts, Wembanyama has taken on a leadership role that extends beyond highlight blocks and 30-point nights. His calm, almost regal demeanor has set the tone for a young roster learning how to win. He’s embraced accountability and demands the same from others.

Why the Spurs suddenly look like contenders

San Antonio’s 4-0 start isn’t a fluke; it’s a reflection of system growth and roster depth finally catching up to Wembanyama’s greatness. Head coach Mitch Johnson has quietly assembled a perfect blend of youth, versatility, and veteran poise around his generational centerpiece.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper’s 20-point breakout against Brooklyn showcased that the Spurs’ draft success continues to feed their rotation. Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell are thriving as two-way wings, while Keldon Johnson remains the team’s heartbeat on hustle plays. Jeremy Sochan’s return will only enhance the defensive versatility and transition pace.

And then there’s Luke Kornet. His arrival has given the Spurs something they sorely lacked last season, a reliable big man who can eat up minutes and allow Wembanyama to stay fresh late in games. The Spurs’ ability to maintain leads with Wemby off the floor speaks volumes about their balance and improved bench structure.

Once De’Aaron Fox returns from his hamstring injury, San Antonio will have another All-Star-caliber weapon to ease the offensive burden on their young core. Fox’s speed, playmaking, and experience will perfectly complement Wembanyama’s methodical dominance, unlocking more pick-and-roll versatility and spacing.

But beyond the roster mechanics, what’s truly changed in San Antonio is confidence. This team believes it can beat anyone. Their defensive rotations are crisp, their ball movement purposeful, and their spacing around Wembanyama nearly flawless.

The Spurs rank among the top teams in rebounding and blocks, while their offensive rating has skyrocketed thanks to improved shot selection and floor balance.

When you combine that system structure with an MVP-level player, you get something special. You get echoes of 1999 and 2014, the Spurs at their most harmonious, disciplined, and ruthless.

The Western Conference remains a gauntlet, Denver’s still elite, Oklahoma City is loaded, and the Lakers, Warriors, and Clippers are all capable of turning it on in the playoffs. But none of them have a player quite like Victor Wembanyama.

He’s the difference between a fun story and a championship threat. Between a rebuild and a revolution.

If the early weeks of the season are any indication, Wembanyama isn’t just chasing the MVP; he’s chasing history. The Spurs aren’t waiting for the future anymore. With their young star now fully evolved, their time is already here.