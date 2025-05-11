The Boston Celtics returned to form from 3-point range on the road in Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Jayson Tatum and Co. walked away with a 115-93 win in a game where his team shot 50% from deep. The Celtics didn't blow a big lead this time around like they did in the first two games, trimming the Knicks' second-round series lead to 2-1. Game 4 will be on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden after the NBA Draft Lottery, and then Wednesday's Game 5 back in Boston will actually be at 7 p.m. ET, according to a change noted by the New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

This change shouldn't mean too much in the grand scheme of things, but we officially have a series again after what happened in Game 3. While the order of the 2025 NBA Draft is a big deal for Monday, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden to see if Tom Thibodeau's team can rebound after a loss in Game 3. If they want to maintain home-court advantage in the series, Jalen Brunson will need his teammates to come with him.

The Knicks' All-Star point guard is a great playoff performer for his team. He is averaging 29.4 points per game in the 2025 postseason, the second-highest of any player left in the playoffs. However, the second-highest scorer for New York is Karl-Anthony Towns, who is scoring just 19.1 points per contest.

The scoring gap between the two of them is one of the main reasons why the Knicks lost Game 3. Furthermore, Boston's performance is a bad omen for New York moving forward. Tatum and Brown made seven triples combined, and the Celtics made 20 in the game after they shot the ball terribly in Games 1 and 2. If their hot shooting is here to stay, things could get really ugly, really fast for the Knicks.

Will Game 5 be a 3-1 Knicks lead or a 2-2 tie with all the momentum on the Celtics' side? Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: This article initially claimed the Knicks-Celtics game time change was for Game 4, but it's actually for Game 5. The error has been corrected.