The New York Knicks entered Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics looking for a stranglehold. They pulled off a near-miraculous comeback to steal Game 1 in Boston.

However, things have been an uphill battle all game on Wednesday. The Knicks have trailed by as many as 20 points. But there was a major turning point midway through the third quarter that has Knicks fans up in arms.

With a little under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and New York trailing 57-48, OG Anunoby put Derrick White on a poster. The problem for the Knicks: Anunoby was called for an offensive foul.

You be the judge.

OG Anunoby POSTERIZED Derrick White 🤯 But it gets waved off for a charge.pic.twitter.com/4nrJSwNGwv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anunoby was the trailer on the play and his momentum skied him well over White. His knee caught the former sixth man square in the chest as it appeared White had got outside of the restricted zone.

But that did not stop fans from complaining about the refs.

“OG was in the air already terrible call 😫,” one fan wrote.

While another attempted making a point, but is not quite up to date on NBA rules.

“Wasn't even fully set before he already jumped going to dunk, bs refs to keep this a series and prevent the sweep,” wrote X user Frat Groyper.

A few years ago, the NBA changed their charging rules. No longer does a defender need to be completely set with his feet. However, he does need to clear the restricted zone, which White clearly did.

Interestingly, earlier in the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was also called for an offensive foul on a poster dunk on Jalen Brunson. Of course, there was no mention of that from either X user.

Nevertheless, this call led to a huge shift in momentum. The Celtics then went on an 13-2 run to build the 20-point lead.