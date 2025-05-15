On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks dropped Game 5 of their second round series vs the Boston Celtics, reducing their series lead to 3-2. The Knicks actually got off to their strongest start of the series in this one, going up by eight in the first half, but were outscored by 25 in the second half en route to the defeat.

It was another relatively quiet game from Karl-Anthony Towns, who has found himself in foul trouble throughout the series, which was once again the case on Wednesday night. Towns continued his dry spell from beyond the arc, hitting just one shot from deep against a Celtics defense clearly trying to limit that aspect of his game.

After Game 5, Towns got 100% real on his mindset as his three-point attempts continue to flounder.

“Haven't really had the chance to shoot…We've just been doing our gameplan… I've been trying to do most of my damage inside, and do whatever my team asks of me,” said Towns, per Knicks Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks would certainly like to see Towns have a big game in Game 6 to try to put the series to bed.

A golden opportunity for the Knicks

Despite Wednesday's letdown, the Knicks will still have two more chances to try to clinch their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000.

They'd like to get the job done during Game 6 in front of what is sure to be a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd on Friday evening. The last time the Celtics were in Manhattan, the Knicks took a 3-1 lead with an epic second half shooting performance, which was largely overshadowed by a ruptured Achilles suffered by Boston star Jayson Tatum late in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics rallied for their injured superstar during Game 5, making it clear that closing this series out will be no walk in the park for the Knicks even with Tatum sidelined.

Game 6 of Celtics vs Knicks is slated for Friday evening at 8:00 PM ET and will be carried by ESPN. If there is a Game 7, it would be on Monday night back in Boston.