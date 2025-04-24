Turns out that anything that looks close to Michael Jordan can be worth a fortune. Jordan's memorabilia have a track record of getting sold for thousands or even millions in auctions over the years. Now, you can add a ‘flamin hot' Cheeto that resembles his Jumpman logo to that list.

How was the Michael Jordan Jumpman Cheeto discovered?

On one video posted by Goldin's Instagram page, the origins of the Jumpman Cheeto can be traced back to the 1990s. Four brothers from Anaheim, California started collecting oddly shaped Cheetos once they discovered from a bag that one Cheeto was shaped like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

From there, the brothers had a friendly competition on who could find the oddest shaped Cheetos and preserved them the best way they could.

One of the Cheetos they were able to find was one that resembles Jordan's iconic logo. It's enclosed in a special three-inch case where the backdrop is “the iconic photograph that inspired the world-renowned logo,” Goldin explains in its description. “The reverse of the case is designed like a collectible card, highlighting Jordan's accomplishments from his illustrious career.”

Oddly shaped Cheetos can be worth a fortune

Jordan's Jumpman shaped Cheeto isn't the first time a ‘flamin hot' Cheeto was put on auction. A few weeks before Goldin unveiled the Jumpman and “PikaCheeto,” a Cheeto in the shape of a Charizard went for $87,840. That's not a typo.

Back in 2017, a Cheeto in the shape of Harambe the Gorilla was even sold on eBay for $99,900. Once auctions closed for the Jordan Cheeto last March 29, 2025, it failed to generate the same buzz. Only 32 people bid on the item, and it was sold at a final price of $8,113 including buyer’s premium.

While Jordan's Cheeto failed to sell anywhere close to the Charizard and Harambe shaped Cheeto, Goldin hasn't shut the door on capturing people's attention through Jordan shaped Cheetos.

They recently released a ‘Jumpman Cheeto 2.5‘, which is similar to the previous Cheeto. The back is similar to a trading card that shows some of Jordan's career highlights. The only difference is that this Cheeto's legs are a bit more spread out compared to the initial Cheeto. And this time, it measures 2.5 inches and still rests inside a glass case.

As of this writing, the Cheeto has only received a maximum bid of $1,281 w/ Buyer’s Premium. Still pretty impressive when you consider that an 8.5 oz bag of Cheetos retails for less than $5 on Walmart.

So, the next time you open a bag of Cheetos, take some time to see how each piece is shaped. One of those Cheetos could be worth thousands of dollars.