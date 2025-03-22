The Indiana Pacers grinded out a narrow 105-99 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, and it didn't come without its fair share of drama. In addition to the hectic ending to the game, there was an on-court scuffle that took place between the two teams that led to Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, and Trendon Watford all getting fined by the NBA.

Late in the fourth quarter, Nembhard and Watford appeared to exchange words, which led to Watford shoving the Pacers guard. Turner promptly responded by defending his teammate and engaging in his own shoving match with Watford, before a big crowd formed. Eventually, tensions settled down, but the three main culprits saw their pockets get a bit lighter as a result of this incident.

“Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Trendon Watford and Indiana Pacers center-forward Myles Turner have each been fined $35,000 for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. In addition, Pacers guard-forward Andrew Nembhard was fined $20,000 for his role in initiating the altercation,” the NBA said as part of their announcement.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/ZnCMiaMCzw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Myles Turner, Pacers prepare for rematch with Nets

Indiana eventually gathered their composure and managed to close out Brooklyn, with Turner playing a big role in their success, as he scored 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. Watford scored 15 points and gathered five rebounds, while Nembhard had nine points, four assists, and three rebounds as the fill-in for Tyrese Haliburton at point guard.

These two teams will have to turn the page quickly, because they will be playing each other again on Saturday night at 5 p.m. ET. Hopefully there won't be any sort of altercation like there was on Thursday night, or else several players could find themselves getting fined by the league once again.