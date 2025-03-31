Cooper Flagg is establishing himself amongst elite freshmen for Duke basketball. He's even been in the conversation with Zion Williamson for that distinction, according to Bill Simmons.

However, a former Duke basketball player dubbed Flagg as the most complete player. Since his dominance in the NCAA tournament, the conversation between him and Williamson only grows.

On the Bill Simmons Podcast, he explained who he would take as a prospect coming out of college.

“I’m going to say Cooper is more of a sure thing so he’d be ranked slightly higher,” Simmons said. “Just because whatever he’s doing to translate so well, there’s less variance with the ceiling.

“Zion always had the higher ceiling but he was always in the air. There was always the injury fear with him. I just think Cooper’s a safer bet. So I would say him.”

Injury history has plagued Williamson for most of his career. Still, when he's been on the court, there hasn't been anyone like him. The combination of size, speed, athleticism, and sheer brute strength are unmatched.

He can make big men look like babies on the floor.

For Flagg, his game is a bit more well-rounded. It's based on the perimeter but he isn't afraid to be physical. He can put his back to the basket and use his physicality. Both players share similar but different skill sets.

Why does Bill Simmons pick Cooper Flagg over Zion Williamson?

As he mentioned earlier, injuries are a major part of it. Being durable in an 82-game season is imperative for any superstar. Now, with the 65-game prerequisite for players winning awards, there is even more incentive to stay healthy.

Again, Williamson might have a higher ceiling than Flagg. Sometimes though, having a higher floor is more enticing. Coaches and teams will know what they are getting, no matter the circumstance.

However, Simmons emphasized something he sees with the two.

“Well, Cooper’s the best kind of ceiling prospect that’s come out of college since Zion,” Simmons said.

For comparison, Williamson made the Elite Eight before being bounced in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Duke basketball and Flagg are in the Final Four and the favorite to win it all.

Still, the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad will have to go through Houston to do so. The Cougars defense is beyond impressive, but so are the Blue Devils.

If they end up winning the national championship, Simmons might suggest that Flagg is the best freshman prospect to come out of Duke since Williamson.