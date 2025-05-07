May 7, 2025 at 11:25 AM ET

NBC is making a comeback in the NBA media rights space this fall, thrilling basketball fans with the promise of broader coverage and the return of a classic partner from the league’s golden era. But, many fans aren't happy with NBC's upcoming use of AI to recreate the voice of one of NBA on NBC's iconic voices.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, NBC plans to use an AI-generated version of Jim Fagan's voice to promote its NBA coverage next season. Fagan, who passed away in 2017, will have his voice featured through an agreement between the network, his family, and current voice artists to enhance their presentations.

This isn't the first time that NBC has used AI in it's sports coverage. Longtime NBC play-by-play commentator Al Michaels lent his voice for AI usage during the Olympics for Peacock's “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” in 2024. The goal for the use of Fagan's voice is to bring back a nostalgic feel for NBA coverage, even securing the return of John Tesh's iconic “Roundball Rock” as the theme for coverage.

NBA fans took to the comments on The Athletic's coverage to express their displeasure.

“how about they dont do that and just let someone else do it,” commented Cookthebooks.

“no one wants this,” said Kyle G.

Meanwhile, Josh B. laid out a hypothetical example that hit home for many hoops fans.

“You know what's fun about sports? When new generations come along and show their talent. Same with broadcasting and other media. Let some young broadcaster make a name for himself!

Imagine if there was AI in 1980 and a young Al Michaels was passed over in favor of some AI recreation of an older announcer for calling Olympic hockey because he only had 1 game of hockey calls on his resume.

‘Do you believe in miracles? YES!'

Imagine if Chic Anderson didn't get to call the 1973 Belmont Stakes because AI was around and some executive loved how someone called it 30 years ago.

‘Secretariat is widening now! He is moving like a tremendous machine! Secretariat by 12! Secretariat by 14 lengths on the turn!'

That would suck. Move on and let someone else show how great they are. I know these are just for promos, but I still hate it.”

NBC seems determined to make this happen, but are they willing to alienate NBA fans in the process?