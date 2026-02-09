This year's MVP race has been very intriguing because of how injuries have dictated the rankings. Health always plays a big factor in determining every award and the eventual NBA champion, but it seems like when one MVP candidate gets off the injury list this season, another one is added. That is exactly what has happened with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic at the top of the rankings.

Jokic missed a month's worth of action after suffering a hyperextended left knee with a bone bruise, an injury that has left him with just one more allowed absence to meet the 65-game minimum mark. The Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP has played in five straight games since returning from injury, but now Gilgeous-Alexander is out for at least two weeks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP suffered an abdominal strain during the team's 128-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, and he has missed two straight games as a result. Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least three more games, as the team said he will be out through the All-Star break, which officially begins on Feb. 13.

So, with Gilgeous-Alexander now out and possibly set to miss time once play resumes in late February, could Jokic use this opportunity to springboard himself back to the top of the standings?

Although he missed four weeks of action and is dangerously close to being ineligible for awards and accolades, Jokic's numbers and ability to elevate his team are why many still believe he should be the MVP this season.

Now that Gilgeous-Alexander is out, perhaps there is an opportunity for Jokic to not only make up ground in this race but also potentially overtake SGA heading into the final handful of weeks of the season.

As of right now, before the All-Star break, it's still Gilgeous-Alexander at the top of the MVP rankings.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 49 games, 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 55.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Gilgeous-Alexander has only missed four games so far this season, so he is not yet in danger of being excluded from awards and honors. That is why he still lives at the top of these NBA MVP rankings.

However, the Thunder have been vulnerable as of late, and Gilgeous-Alexander had some average performances by his standards before his abdominal injury.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander did extend his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 121 straight games before his injury, meaning he should be able to break Wilt Chamberlain's record of 125 consecutive games with 20-plus points upon returning to the court.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets*

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 37 games, 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 59.4 FG%, 42.5 3P%

Since returning from his knee injury, Jokic has not lost a step in this race for the MVP award.

Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. After missing a month's worth of action, Jokic is still the same MVP candidate he was earlier in the year, which is why he has a chance to make up some serious ground on SGA with the reigning MVP being out with an abdominal injury.

Count out Jokic at your own risk, because this guy has a real shot at winning his fourth MVP this season.

3. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers*

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 42 games, 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3P%

There was no ground made up by Luka Doncic in the race for the MVP award this past week, as he put together some underwhelming offensive performances and will miss his second straight game on Monday night with a left hamstring injury.

This will be Doncic's 10th missed game, which now raises the question of whether he will be able to finish the year in good standing with the 65-game minimum rule.

As far as Doncic's overall MVP resume goes, the Los Angeles Lakers are now just one full game behind Jokic's Nuggets in the standings, which could eventually sway the minds of some voters at the end of the season with these three stars in the West battling for position.

4. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 45 games, 25.1 points, 9.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 45.9 FG%, 32.0 3P%

Cade Cunningham may not be putting up the same numbers as those before him on these MVP rankings on a nightly basis, but the Detroit Pistons are winning, and Cade is finding ways to impact the game in more ways than just scoring.

Not only has Cunningham been one of the league's best facilitators when it comes to dishing out assists, but he's also become one of the best two-way guards in the entire NBA. He is a big reason why the Pistons are one of the best defensive teams this year.

With wins over both Denver and New York this past week, Cunningham is certainly making a strong MVP case with the Pistons at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

5. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs*

Previous ranking: #6

2025-26 season stats: 38 games, 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 50.7 FG%, 36.0 3P%

Victor Wembanyama has rejoined the MVP conversation and is back inside the top five. Although he has missed 14 games this year, Wemby is still in good standing with the 65-game minimum and actually gains an extra absence because of the San Antonio Spurs playing in the NBA Cup championship game.

That could wind up working in Wembanyama's favor not just for All-NBA and All-Defensive honors, but possibly for the Defensive Player of the Year and MVP awards.

The Spurs are 3.5 games back of SGA's Thunder for the best record in the West, and San Antonio already defeated Oklahoma City four times this year. In fact, they picked up another win against the defending champions on Wednesday, a game where Wemby had 22 points and 14 rebounds. He followed up this performance with 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Wembanyama is now tied for sixth with 24 double-doubles this season, and he is tied for the league lead in blocks (103). If the Spurs can potentially pass the Thunder in the standings, Wembanyama will continue moving up the MVP rankings.

Just missing the cut

6. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics [Ranked No. 4 last week]

7. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 7 last week]

8. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers [Unranked last week]

9. Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets [Ranked No. 8 last week]

10. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks [Ranked No. 9 last week]

*Signals player is in danger of meeting 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.