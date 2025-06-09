The buzz surrounding the NBA's return to NBC this fall remains palpable, with the addition of Michael Jordan as a special contributor being the extra cherry on top.

There are “unconfirmed claims” that Jordan's salary will be $40 million annually, which, if true, would be more than Tom Brady's role at Fox Sports. Brady makes $37.5 million a year as an NFL analyst.

Nevertheless, Stephen A. Smith issued a declaration regarding how Jordan will pursue his role, as per Courtside Buzz on Instagram.

“He’s going to be brutally honest,” he said.

Undoubtedly, Stephen A. Smith certainly knows a thing or two about giving his unvarnished opinions. The new version of the NBA on NBC will feature other NBA legends. Reggie Miller will be brought on as an analyst, and Carmelo Anthony will take on the same role.

As for Jordan, it will be a rare slate of public appearances for the man many refer to as the “GOAT.” But will Smith's prediction about Jordan's approach come true?

Is MJ the next Stephen A. Smith.?

Jordan's role at NBC will comprise of in-studio appearances, commentating, and appearing in special segments. As far as style goes, Jordan is nowhere near Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is much more emotionally turbulent, whereas Jordan is much more reserved. Smith is likely expecting Jordan to become more animated in his new role, especially given that he will be unscripted.

If anything, Jordan will have the freedom to show a side of himself that few get to see.

However, Jordan's always been very judicious in how he cultivates his public image. This approach enabled Jordan to achieve such universal appeal, a feat that very few athletes have accomplished throughout history.

If Jordan uses the same ole, same ole, it should come as no surprise. If he becomes his version of Stephen A. Smith, it will surprise many.