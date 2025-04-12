Not many things are guaranteed in sports, but fading Charles Barkley's bets have typically been a safe play. That is, until Thursday night when the infamous gambler finally hit one of his promoted Same Game Parlays on Fanduel.

Barkley, who signed with Fanduel in 2020, has used the popular sportsbook nearly daily and has the site promote his picks on their home page. Fans quickly took note of how unsuccessful his plays tended to be, but he finally got into the win column with a +560 parlay on the Thursday night Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies game. He celebrated his winnings with a unique dance during Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley finally hit on a parlay and celebrated with a dance. pic.twitter.com/4zWkKWkgwd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2025

The winning play ended a 21-bet losing streak, according to the Sporting News' Stephen Noh. Barkley was 0-21 on his plays in 2025, making the Timberwolves-Grizzlies SGP his first winning Fanduel bet of the year. The winning play had Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant to score 25 or more points, Jaren Jackson Jr. to score 20 points and Julius Randle to reach 15.

Even before his deal with Fanduel, Barkley is known among fans for his tendency to place lofty wagers on his game predictions. Much like Canadian rapper Drake, his sizeable bets are typically viewed among fans as a curse.

Charles Barkley's unsuccessful betting career

Although he is hardly successful in gambling, Barkley continues to passionately put his money on the line. The NBA analyst can only be thankful for his weighty paychecks that are able to support what would otherwise be seen as a gambling addiction. Barkley has openly admitted that he estimates losing over $20 million in his betting lifetime but still “loves” it.

“I love to gamble, I don't like to gamble,” Barkley told Shannon Sharpe on the ‘Club Shay Shay' podcast in 2024. “There's probably been seven times that I've won a million dollars [at Las Vegas]. But there's probably been 25 times I've lost a million.”

Charles Barkley On Losing $25 Million Gambling & Only Winning $7 Million "I love to gamble, I don't like to gamble." pic.twitter.com/WsWgtp5ArU — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 2, 2024

Barkley went on to tell Sharpe he once quit gambling for two years but could not fight the urge to jump back in. As poorly as his sports bets have gone in 2025, fans should not expect the “Same Game Barklays” to end any time soon.