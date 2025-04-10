On Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki attended Luka Doncic's return to Dallas and was caught on camera engaging in what has become a controversial celebration.

According to the Hater Report, he was seen with sports journalist Taylor Rooks happily reenacting the guns-and-grenade celebration popularized by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1910139504536469688

Nowitzki was smiling and playing along with Rooks while watching the game. As if he thought nothing of it and didn't have a care in the world.

The Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97.

The NBA fined Morant $75,000 for doing the guns and grenade celebration during last Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Morant was criticized by former teammate Chandler Parsons and defended by former player Gilbert Arenas, who infamously was sanctioned for bringing guns into the Washington Wizards locker room in 2009.

Nowitzki was one of his era's most humble and less-than-flashy players. A less than controversial figure to say the least.

In spite of seemingly joking around, Nowitzki will likely receive no backlash, unlike Morant, who has a lot of baggage.

Ja Morant's past adds layers to the grenade celebration.

Morant's recent history makes him using these gestures controversial. He was suspended for 25 games after he was seen brandishing a weapon on an Instagram Livestream during the 2023-2024 season.

Afterwards, Morant issued an apology and vowed that he would change his ways and set a better example.

Since then, he has used the gun and grenade gestures in recent games against the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. He usually does it in a celebratory way after hitting a big shot.

Some haved criticized Morant for a perceived lack of insensitivity and say he hasn't learned his lesson. Others are claiming that the NBA hasn't been hard enough on him to tell him to clean up his act.

It remains to be seen whether the $75,000 fine will compel Morant to change in any meaningful way.

As for Nowitzki, he has not involved himself in any real controversy during his 21 seasons in the NBA. So he could get away with using these gestures, whereas with Morant, it is more complicated.