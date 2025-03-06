While discussing Los Angeles Lakers' guard Luka Doncic's future with his new team, NBA analyst Gilbert Arenas seemed to forget about the kind of regular season numbers Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic is having. After Lakers' Doncic flirted with a triple-double (30 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds) in a 136-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Arenas predicts Luka will be average a triple-double in a single season.

Afte Hall of Fame center Oscar Robertson achieved this feat in 1961-62, Russell Westbrook became only the second to average a triple-double, and did it for four seasons (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21). This season, however, MVP candidate Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists for the Nuggets.

While making his case for Doncic, Arenas seemingly forgets about Jokic until the end of his argument on Gil's Arena.

“He is going to be the third person in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. Just think about the upside of the player, we’re talking about a guy who’s still in amateur mode, he’s in amateur mode at 25,” Arenas said. “He’s not in his prime, he’s not even in the second phase of being good, he’s still in trying to figure this s*** out, this is just all just actual reaction, this is not studying the game this is not dictating the game.

“He’s not in that mode yet, this is just him, just his natural ability, and the upside of him is, there's a 90 percent chance, just like we saw Jokic with it, oh he's flirting with a triple-double, the m*********** might average one,” Arenas said.

Doncic could become the first to average a 30-point triple-double since Robertson, who averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists in 1961-62. However, Jokic is the closest, who could end the regular season averaging 29+ points by the end of this season. Did Gilbert Arenas forget?

Ranking Nikola Jokic's triple-doubles for Nuggets

Earlier this year, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic recorded his most impressive triple-double, ranking at the top of the best of his career. Jokic finished with 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists, placing him in Wilt Chamberlain territory. In a 132-123 win against the Kings on January 23, Nikola became the first NBA player to register 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a single game since Chamberlain.

Other memorable triple-doubles includes 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Cavs in a 126-114 loss to the Cavs on December 5, and when he secured 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 124-122 win against the Thunder on November 6.