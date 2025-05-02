The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons just wrapped up one of the most thrilling first-round playoff series in recent memory, and the numbers back it up. Their six-game clash became only the second playoff series in NBA history to feature four consecutive games decided by three points or fewer.

In this 2025 matchup, Games 3 through 6 were decided by razor-thin margins of three, one, three, and three points, respectively. Each contest came down to the final possessions, turning what was expected to be a gritty series into an instant classic. The Knicks ultimately clinched the series 4–2, with Jalen Brunson’s clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of Game 6 sealing a 116–113 win.

What made this series even more memorable was the level of intensity and execution on both sides. The drama wasn’t manufactured—it unfolded organically through hard-fought defense, big-time shot-making, and fearless play in crunch time.

Brunson was electric throughout the series, averaging over 30 points per game and consistently rising to the moment. He commanded the Knicks' offense with precision and poise, hitting big shots and making key decisions when it mattered most. His performance has now become one of the defining storylines of the 2025 postseason.

On the other end, Cade Cunningham showcased his emergence as a true star for Detroit. Despite the loss, he was a steady and fearless leader who kept the Pistons within striking distance in every game. Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and the rest of Detroit's young core also stepped up under pressure, proving that the franchise’s future is bright.

The only other time such a feat occurred was over 40 years ago. In the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics, led by Larry Bird, came back from a 3–1 series deficit to defeat Julius Erving and the 76ers, with Games 5, 6, and 7 all decided by two points or fewer. Boston edged out Philadelphia in a dramatic Game 7, 91–90, in a series still regarded as one of the greatest in NBA history.

This rare statistical occurrence not only underlines how closely contested the series was but also puts the 2025 Knicks-Pistons showdown in elite historical company. As the Knicks advance to face the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, fans and analysts alike are left marveling at a first-round series that delivered unforgettable drama from start to finish.