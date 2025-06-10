Former second-overall pick Michael Beasley has made headlines after claiming he once defeated LeBron James in a one-on-one matchup. The statement came during a livestream, where Beasley said he “blew out” the four-time NBA champion, although no specific details were offered.

Former Heat teammates Michael Beasley and LeBron James shared time on the court in Miami during the 2013–14 season and briefly again with the Lakers in 2018–19. While their official on-court roles were limited, rumors have long suggested they played intense one-on-one matchups behind closed doors.

When asked by Adin Ross if he had ever beaten James in 1v1, Beasley replied: “Yeah. I mean, the story is told wrong.” He later added that the score was “a lot to a little,” but declined to elaborate further. James has not publicly responded to the claim.

The comment adds a new layer to Beasley’s growing 1v1 reputation. He recently defeated former NBA guard Lance Stephenson in a publicized $100,000 winner-take-all match, reminding fans of his scoring prowess despite being out of the league.

Article Continues Below

Beasley’s claim lacks video evidence or official confirmation, but it has sparked renewed interest in stories of private gym battles among NBA stars. While Beasley is widely seen as a talented isolation scorer, especially in informal settings, defeating James, even in practice, is a bold assertion.

LeBron James, entering his 23rd NBA season, holds the league’s all-time scoring record with over 42,000 regular-season points and 8,000 more in the playoffs. Despite some pushback regarding his isolation style, there are very few players who can rival his impressive offensive output over the last twenty years.

While it’s still up for debate whether Beasley’s tale is about an actual game or just a standout moment from practice, it certainly adds a layer of excitement to the often-overlooked aspects of NBA competition: the private matchups, the gym stories, and the legends that never get the spotlight on national TV.